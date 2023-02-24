Jaslyn Andrews’ grand slam homer gave the Rehobeth Rebels a walk-off 8-7 win over Central-Phenix City Friday night in high school softball.

Maddie Williams had three hits, including a double, and Addy Kirkland had two hits, including a solo homer, for Rehobeth. Shelby Davis also had two hits and drove in run.

Gracie Alberson and Baleigh Nowlin both had a hit and RBI. Nowlin was the winning pitcher.

Central-Phenix City 12, Rehobeth 1: In a second game against Central, Rehobeth managed only seven hits, including two from Addy Kirkland. Maddie Williams belted a solo homer for the run and AG Massey had a double.

Luverne 8, Ariton 4: The Purple Cats fell to Luverne on Thursday despite two hits each from Kaydee Phillips, Mattie Heath and Reese Peters. Heath drove in three runs.

Lizzy Faircloth was the losing pitcher. She had five strikeouts.

Houston Academy Tournament

Houston Academy 18, Pike Liberal Arts 1: Emily Adams was 5-for-5 at the plate, Mary Suzan Aman was 4-for-5, Ansleigh Smith was 3-for-4 with a triple and double, Mattie Jerkins was 2-for-2 and Mallory Magrino homered for the Raiders in the round-robin tournament.

Emily Maddox got the win in the circle.

Allie Booth had two hits for Pike Liberal Arts, while Bella Mauldin had a RBI single and both Alissa Barron and Tera Walker had a double.

Houston Academy 17, Charles Henderson 0: Mary Suzan Aman went 3-for-3 at the plate, while Tylaya Lingo, Emily Maddox and Ansleigh Smith each had two hits.

Emily Adams got the win.

Charles Henderson had just two hits – both from Jada Jones.

Kinston 12, Charles Henderson 10: Kinston broke a 7-7 tie with five in the top of the fifth and held off the Trojans in the bottom half for the win.

Lilli Sumblin was 3-for-4 with a triple and three runs batted in, Cameran Whigham was 2-for-3 and Cadence Elmore was 2-for-4 with a double and a RBI to lead Kinston.

Lauren Norris and Jesikah Seay both had a hit and two RBI, while Norris earning a double Camdyn Norris and Brynne Kelley had a hit and RBI.

Sumblin was the winning pitcher, going all seven innings, allowing only four runs, while striking out five.

For Charles Henderson, Hannah Sparrow had two doubles and two RBI and Jada Jones had two singles and two RBI. Molly Garrett and Ansley Watkins both drove in one run.

Wicksburg 22, Pike Liberal Arts 1: Dahlia Ganz pitched a three-inning one-hitter with one strikeout and the Panthers bunched nine hits with 13 walks and three errors into 22 runs.

Sarah Turvin had two hits and three RBI, Chloe Joyner two hits and two RBI and Lana Carpenter had two hits with one RBI. Olivia Reynolds and Megan Cochran added a hit and RBI

Emily Bryan had the lone hit for Pike Liberal Arts, a solo homer.

Mason Walding Tournament

Slocomb 7, Ariton 2: Cieara Baker got the win with seven strikeouts and went 3-for-3 on offense. Jacie Hall went 2-for-3.

For Ariton, Kaydee Phillips had a two-run homer. Sydney Adams was the losing pitcher, striking out two.

Slocomb 10, New Brockton 1: Jacie Hall and Emma Nichols combined for the win in the circle and Carlee Jowers went 2-for-2.

Ariton 14, New Brockton 4: Beth Dixon was the winning pitcher, striking out four.

Offensively, Sydney Adams, Reese Peters and Macileigh Bragg had hits with Peters driving in two runs and Bragg one.

Greenville Tournament

Trinity 11, Carroll 2: The Eagles had only two hits in the loss – a run-scoring single by Katie Trawick and a single by Kaylyn Holt. Keyshaya Dawkins had a RBI ground out.

Carroll 7, Excel 6: Carroll scored two in the bottom of the fifth for a walk-off win.

Makynzye Bonner single scored Katie Trawick to tie it and Pari Patel stole home for the game-winner.

Mykala Worley led Carroll with three hits. Trawick had a pair of run-scoring singles, Sarabet Henry had two hits, including a run-scoring single, and Keyshaya Dawkins had a two-run double.

Edgewood Tournament

Patrician Academy 5, Abbeville Christian 4: The Generals lost their opener at the Edgewood Tournament to Patrician.

Caroline Armstrong had two hits, while Paige Welch hit a two-run homer, Emmaline Hartzog a run-scoring double and Hope Kennedy a RBI single.

Abbeville Christian 2, Lee-Scott 0: At the Edgewood Tournament, the Generals downed Lee-Scott as Gabbie Causey and Emmaline Hartzog combined on a four-inning, one-hit shutout with four strikeouts.

Causey, the winning pitcher, went 3 2/3 innings and allowed the one hit and struck out three. Hartzog went the other 1/3 with a strikeout and two walks.

Hope Kennedy had a RBI single and Anna Grace Blalock had a single for the two ACA hits in the game.

Junior Varsity

Enterprise 8, Opp 0: In pool play of the Opp tournament, Chloe Bentley doubled and Shelby Greenacre singled for the lone Opp hits.

Opp 7, Highland Home 5: Chloe Bentley and Autumn Green each singled, Gradyn Lunsford struck out four in getting the win.