From sermon to champion, Dothan's Mary Morgan Howell earns most cherished wakeboard title

“The kids were like stair steps – there was one that was like 6, and 8 and 10 and 12 – and I can remember I was 8 when I first started competing.

“I thought to myself, ‘Oh my goodness. It’s so cool these little girls are seeing me achieve this goal of mine.’ And that’s going to propel them because it propelled me. I remember being there.”

Howell has some words of encouragement for them and others of all ages.

“I think if you would have told me when I was younger that I would one day even be a pro wakeboarder, much less win the Masters, I would 100 percent not have believed you,” Howell said. “I think it just goes to show you what working hard and using the abilities and talents that God has given you can do for you and where it can take you.

“I think you have to stay in your lane and you have to do what He has called you personally to do and trust Him along the way with all of the ups and all of the downs.

“You can’t just give up because it’s not going to be easy all of the time. Keeping your eyes set on not just winning, but doing what He’s called you to do and loving it along the way.”

