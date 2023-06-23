Carson Baez of Windermere, Florida, stayed consistent with a 4-under-par 68 for the second straight day to stay atop the leader board of the 15-18 age division of the Press Thornton Future Masters.

But he’s got plenty of competitors right on his heels, including Enterprise’s Jon Ed Steed, going into the final day of the tournament on Saturday at Highland Oaks.

For the second straight day, play was called before everyone finished their round. On Thursday, play was halted early because of rain storms and on Friday it was due to darkness. Those who haven’t finished their second round are scheduled to return to the course at 6:30 a.m. Saturday for a shotgun start before cuts are made and the final round begins.

There were still nine groups on the course when play stopped and Steed was among them with still two holes to complete. He stood at 3-under for the round and 5-under for the tournament and was in a tie for third with three others. He had three straight birdies to begin his final nine. He did have a bogey on his final hole before play was halted.

One stroke behind the leader is Tyler Sanford of Montgomery, Texas, who finished his second round at 6-under 66 to pair with his first round of 71 for a two-day 137.

Jacob Kutner of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, who completed his round mid-afternoon, is tied with Henry Kuehne, also of Palm Gardens, and Steed for third at three strokes back. Like Steed, Kuehne still has two holes left to complete his first round.

Elba’s Jay Wilson, who shot a first round 73, was at 3-over for the second round after 13 holes when play was called. Dothan’s Mason Crowder, who is coming off knee surgery and shot a 79 on Thursday, fought back strong with a 1-over 73 on Friday.

Baez had five birdies and one bogey during his second round – four of those birdies coming in his final nine holes. He started on the back nine of the Marshwood course and finished on the front nine of Highlands.

“The exact same thing as yesterday,” Baez said of his round. “An even front (Marshwood) nine that I was not too happy about, but I just kept pursuing, you know? I went out to the back (Highlands) and I knew I could take advantage of it and slowly but surely … I started off with a really good birdie on probably the hardest hole of the course, hole 4, the par 3 and it just kept on rolling.”

Baez also birdied No. 6 of Highlands and then hole Nos. 8 and 9.

“I was able to drain a 30-footer in the dark,” Baez said of his final hole

Sanford was a birdie machine as well with five birdies on his first nine (Marshwood) and then one on his final nine.

“I had three birdie chances off the start, so I think that’s what got me going … but I only made it on hole 12,” Sanford said. “Once I got past the par 3 (hole 13), I knew birdie holes were coming and I knew I had to make a move.”

He certainly did, making three straight birdies, a par and another birdie to make the turn at 5-under.

“It was just putting a drive in a place where I can hit a solid wedge, and my wedges were really dialed today,” Sanford said.

Kutner is making his first trip to Alabama a memorable one so far with rounds of 69 and 70 to be in the mix. He was among half of the field that had to complete their first round Friday morning.

As a result, Kutner played 10 holes to complete his first round and then turned around to play his second round.

“I think it was maybe eight hours,” Kutner said of how long he was on the course. “I got a little tired going down the stretch.

“I was hitting a good amount of greens and making a lot of putts … six birdies and three bogeys … I hit 16 greens.”

And he kept the momentum through the first nine holes of his second round. Starting on the Marshwood course, which is the back nine, Kutner had three birdies and then an eagle 18, a par 4, which was his ninth hole of the round, to make the turn at 5-under for the round.

“Honestly it was probably going to spin off the front of the green, but landed on the top of the slope and spun all the way back and kind of rolled in the hole,” Kutner said. “It was a cool experience."

His first real trouble of the day came on No. 1, the first hole of his final nine, when he made double-bogey on the par 4.

“I hit a not so great drive a little left, but hit a great punch out just short of the green … just kind of landed on and spun it back off,” Kutner said. “I hit the chip alright, but there was like a slope to the right of the pin that took it down and I three-putted.

“I just had to get it up the slope and I had a downhill slider coming in. It was a pretty good putt, but it just snapped on me.

“I was still hitting the ball great, but I just didn’t make as many putts. I had a great par save on 4 (par 3). I putted it up next to the hole and then it just sat at the hole and the wind took it down the slope again and I had like 25 feet. I hit it back up the slope and just barely made it in.”

A bogey on his final hole ended the round on a tough note, though he almost made the putt for par.

“I hit my drive in the water,” Kutner said. “I hit a great hybrid out of the rough after I dropped … it just barely rolled in the bunker. I hit a great 7-iron from 160 dead in the wind to like 5 feet and it (putt) just lipped out.”

Knowing he should be in contention Saturday, Kutner hopes to remain calm and just play his game.

“I’ve just got to not be nervous at all,” Kutner said. “You’ve just got to go into it telling yourself it doesn’t matter that much … obviously it matters … but you’ve just got to tell yourself that so it’s not too stressful.”

This is the first Future Masters of Kutner.

“I’ve never played in golf in Alabama before … I’ve never been in Alabama,” he said. “I think it’s been great. I think they’ve tortured us with a few pins right on the sides of the slopes, but it gives us a good challenge. A lot more putts and more stressful, but just got to push through it.”

Tee times for the final rounds are expected to start around 8:30 a.m. Saturday and the leaders should tee off in the 10:30 to 11 a.m. range.

To check results from the second round and tee times for Saturday, go to www.futuremastersgolf.com