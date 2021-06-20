FUTURE MASTERS: Ballis, Hartman share opening lead of 13-14 age division

Two 14-year-old early risers avoided the late morning heat and bogeys as well in firing scores of 66 to share the first round lead in the 13-14 age division in the Press Thornton Future Masters on Sunday.

Bowen Ballis of Shenandoah, Texas, and Will Hartman of Marvin, N.C., each teed off at 6:57 a.m. and came in at 4-under-par to lead by one stroke over Jack Roberts of St. Mary’s, Ga., and Matvey Golovanov of Boca Raton, Fla., going into Monday’s second-round play on the Dothan Country Club golf course.

“I’m a morning person myself, so it was fine by me,” Ballis said of the early tee time. “I think it definitely helped.

“The greens with the morning dew on them, they aren’t as fast. You can be more aggressive and make some putts.”

Ballis was just hoping for a solid first round and certainly achieved such.

“I went into today with the mentality of trying to limit the bogeys,” Ballis said. “On a course like this as nice of greens that they have, you’re going to roll in some putts and make some birdies.

“I was making lots of putts. I birdied the par 5, hole 4. I almost reached that in two. I chipped up and made a putt. The other ones I was rolling in 10-footers.”