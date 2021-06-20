FUTURE MASTERS: Ballis, Hartman share opening lead of 13-14 age division

Two 14-year-old early risers avoided the late morning heat and bogeys as well in firing scores of 66 to share the first round lead in the 13-14 age division in the Press Thornton Future Masters on Sunday.
Bowen Ballis of Shenandoah, Texas, and Will Hartman of Marvin, N.C., each teed off at 6:57 a.m. and came in at 4-under-par to lead by one stroke over Jack Roberts of St. Mary’s, Ga., and Matvey Golovanov of Boca Raton, Fla., going into Monday’s second-round play on the Dothan Country Club golf course.
“I’m a morning person myself, so it was fine by me,” Ballis said of the early tee time. “I think it definitely helped.
“The greens with the morning dew on them, they aren’t as fast. You can be more aggressive and make some putts.”
Ballis was just hoping for a solid first round and certainly achieved such.
“I went into today with the mentality of trying to limit the bogeys,” Ballis said. “On a course like this as nice of greens that they have, you’re going to roll in some putts and make some birdies.
“I was making lots of putts. I birdied the par 5, hole 4. I almost reached that in two. I chipped up and made a putt. The other ones I was rolling in 10-footers.”
Hartman called it a “stress free” round in sharing the first-round lead.
“I started off with a pretty easy par on hole 1 and managed to roll in a 25-footer on hole 2 (for birdie) and it was pretty quiet until hole 10 with all pars,” Hartman said.
“Then I made a good par on hole 10, the par 5, then I made par on 11, 12, 13 and 14. I birdied 15, then parred 16, managed to birdie 17 and parred 18.”
It was an encouraging round for Hartman.
“I haven’t been playing that well lately, but I managed to have a good round today and get around bogey-free with a good score card, so it was a lot of fun,” he said.
Golovanov got off to a strong start but wilted just a bit down the stretch to finish a stroke back of the co-leaders.
Starting on the back nine, Golovanov made the turn at 3-under and was at 5-under at one point in his round of 3-under par, which included one long, long made putt.
“I made like a 40-footer for birdie,” Golovanov said of hole 16. “I was under the trees with my second shot. I punched out onto the green and made the 40-footer.”
He won’t change his game plan for Monday.
“I’ll just play the same strategy,” Golovanov, who is 14, said. “I’ve just got to make a couple less mistakes and hopefully shoot a little lower.”
Roberts, who finished third in the division a year ago, was even at the turn then finished strong with birdies on 10, 12 and 13 during his round of 67.
“I just wanted to come out and have fun and see how low I could go,” Roberts said. “My goals are usually no three-putts and no-doubles (bogeys) and I did just that.
“It was just a stress-free round. I mean, hit the fairways, hit the greens and made the putts I needed to.”
Roberts hinted he may be more aggressive on the course on Monday.
“Maybe a little depending on how far back I am, but I think I’m just going to try and hit the middle of the greens and roll some putts in here and there,” Roberts said.
There were nine other golfers coming in under par in a bunched up leader board.
Lev Grinberg of Kissimmee, Fla., and Aaron DeWitt of Winter Haven, Fla., are both just two strokes off the lead at 68.
Seven players came in at 1-under 69: Pavel Tsar of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., Hugh Faulkner of Greenville, N.C., Kevin Wesolowski of Hickory Hills, Ill., Diego Alvarez Perez of Panama, Mason Kucia of Indian Land, S.C., Brooks Harper of Dallas and Smith Summerlin of Raleigh, N.C.
