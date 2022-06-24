FUTURE MASTERS: Bunched field for final day

Second round play was somewhat faster with lower scores overall, but there is still very little separation going into the final round of the 15-18 age division of the Press Thornton Future Masters.

Basically, nobody is tearing up the course and the coveted blue blazer that goes to the overall champion is there for the taking when the final round takes place Saturday.

Back-to-back rounds of two-under par 68 has put Tyler Spielman of Cave Creek, Ariz., atop the leaderboard ahead of first-round leader Connor Cassano, who followed up a first round 67 with an even-par 70 to sit just a stroke behind, as is Rafe Cochran of Palm Beach, Fla., who shot a 67 Friday to pair with a first round 70.

Two strokes back of Spielman is Parker Claxton of Claxton, Ga., who has put together rounds of 70-68 for a two-day 138. Just behind is Isaac Ahn of Byron, Minn., who shot a 66 on Friday and has a two-day 139.

The leaders are scheduled to tee off around 9 Saturday morning in what’s expected to be a shootout to the end.

Spielman started Friday’s round on the back nine and had a bogey on 17 before a birdie on 18 to make the turn at even par. He picked up birdies on holes 2 and 7 to finish strong.

A year ago Spielman didn’t make the cut and knows he’s got to keep focused going into the final round.

“You can’t lose focus out there because the course will come bite you,” Spielman said. “Not a lot of putts were dropping, but I just stayed patient.

“I definitely feel a lot more comfortable than last year for sure. It’s been a lot better week so far.”

He hopes to keep the consistency in the final round.

“Just keep hitting fairways, because that’s kind of important out here, and just stay patient on the greens,” Spielman said.

Cassano, of Shreveport, La., wasn’t as sharp on Friday but was certainly steady.

“It didn’t come easy – the putts didn’t drop as much as yesterday – but it was definitely fun,” Cassano said. “I had a charge the last four or five holes (birdies on 5 and 7) and got it back at the end.”

Cassano is happy to be playing steady golf.

“I mean, golfers are happy when they leave the course with consistency and I’ve definitely done that the last few days and happy with where things are going,” Cassano said.

He won’t change his approach Saturday.

“Not at all,” he said. “Just go out there with same shots and same clubs and see where it gets us. I’m in a good spot.”

Claxton is an 18-year-old who is playing in the Future Masters for the fourth time and final time.

“I haven’t really played that good (in the past), but it’s been fun this year,” Claxton said. “I got off to a pretty good start.

“The greens are really fast and firm … you’ve got to be in the right spots. On 16 I hit a really good shot really close and made that one (for birdie).”

As for the final round, Claxton is eager for the opportunity.

“I’m just excited to get out there and get it done,” Claxton said.

A number of players really had big turnarounds from their opening round scores in comparison to the second round.

Joseph Canitano of Atlanta had a 10-stroke turnaround Friday. After a first-round 75, Canitano blistered the course with a 5-under 65 to move into contention at 140.

“To be honest, it was really just one (bad) shot yesterday,” Canitano said of his first round. “I was playing a really good round – I started on the back nine – and I got to hole 3, my 12th hole, and there was about a 15-minute wait and I shanked it … like just out of nowhere, out of the blue.

“I had been playing really good. I hadn’t made any putts really, but I was leaving it below the hole, which is really key out here. And then I just shanked it. The club slipped a little bit and I went straight right, so that cost me and I got out of my flow.”

Canitano was confident he could right the ship on Friday.

“I came out today kind of ready to go,” he said. “I had to go out there and trust what I had done the first 11 holes yesterday and stick to my game plan and not press.

“I just know if I just go out there and play my game one shot of the game I’m going to get my score instead of trying to press and make a bunch of birdies.”

There was a couple of nice birdie putts for Canitano.

“On hole 13 I made probably a little over a 40-footer … it was just short of pin high and left side of the green,” he said. “It was a really good putt; it was kind of a double-breaker.

“I made a good birdie on 16. I had bogeyed 15, so a good bounce back there. I made about a 20-footer up a slope on 17 for par, but unfortunately an errant tee shot on 18 cost me a bogey, but overall a good day.”

Canitano said he doesn’t worry about the scoreboard during his round.

“Honestly, I didn’t look at leader boards or anything yesterday (first round) because I didn’t want to put any thoughts in my head,” Canitano said. “I knew if I could put up a good number I could get myself back in contention. Hopefully it’s not too far back.”

Another nice turnaround came from Eli Campbell Walker of Richmond, Texas, who shot a 4-under 66 on Friday after a first round 74 to also stand at 140 for the tourney.

“I probably went more conservative off the tee and hit 3-wood a lot more,” Campbell said. “Yesterday I hit the driver sometimes and didn’t get it in a good spot.”

Teeing off in the morning instead of the afternoon also seemed to help, especially on the greens.

“It was probably a little bit easier because yesterday it (greens) were very firm because I went off in the afternoon,” he said. “It was a little bit softer today.”

Though Campbell said he didn’t have any especially exciting birdies during the round, one par sticks out as important.

“On 6, I kind of sprayed my tee shot a little bit right and then hit a tree on my second shot and had a shot about 80 yards in and hit it to like 15 feet and made par from there,” Campbell said.

Connor McNeelly of Nobesville, Ind., who fired a 67 on Friday after a first round 75, said the key to his turnaround was better play on the par 3s.

“Yesterday I was 5-over on the par 3s and today I think I was 1-under, so that completely changes my outcome,” McNeelly said. “I hit a lot of fairways, hit a lot of greens and made a lot of putts, so everything was just one today.

“I made a long putt on 13 for birdie, probably about 20-feet. I made a really good par save on 7. I went long over the green and chipped to about 20 feet and made it for par, so the putter was pretty good today.”

McNeelly is also getting more used to the greens in his second FM appearance.

“I’m from Indiana, so I play on bentgrass,” McNeely said. “As time goes on, I’m getting more used to the speed of the greens. Last year I didn’t play too good, but this year I feel more comfortable out here.”

For a complete listing of scores from the second round and tee times for Saturday, go to www.futuremastersgolf.com