After a rather uneventful front nine, Carson Baez of Windermere, Florida, got in gear on the back nine to be atop the leader board of the 15-18 division of the Press Thornton Future Masters when play was called shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday due to heavy rains.

Half of the field had not completed their opening round at Highland Oaks and will return to the course early Friday to finish their first round with a 6:30 a.m. shotgun start and then play their second round afterwards.

Four players who did complete their first round are tied at two strokes back – Jon Ed Steed of Enterprise, Blake Cornell of Daphne, Caden Mickelson of Kansas City and Graham Boone of Naples, Florida.

“I had only seen two of the holes on the back nine from the practice round because it got rained out,” Baez said of his round. “I went birdie, birdie on 11 and 12 and then I finished with two birdies on the last three holes (16 and 18) and almost holed out twice.

“So I felt like everything was firing on all cylinders on the back nine and a 68 today that I felt like could have been a lot lower. So I’m going into tomorrow (Friday) with some great feelings and I feel like I can extend this lead.”

For Baez, who is 17, it was an up-and-down front nine before he got rolling.

“I got off to a good start going 1-under through 2 (holes) and then I had back-to-back three putts that were on really silly holes that I could have birdied easily, so I felt like I lost three to four strokes there,” Baez said.

“I almost chipped in on 9, so I got it back to even. And I was like, ‘You know what, I’m just going to go back to what I learned with my mental coach and just move on and see what we can do on the back nine.’”

Baez feels comfortable on the course, which is part of the Robert Trent Jones Trail and is being utilized this year while the Dothan Country Club, the home base of the tournament, undergoes renovations.

“I hit the ball a long way, so it’s wedges into every hole, so I think it sets up for me pretty easily,” Baez said. “But there are a lot of pins out there that are really tricky with the very slopey greens and tons of bowls.

“A lot of them (pins) were right next to the slopes or the bowls, so if you were judging your yardage a little bit off, then you’d be in some deep trouble. I felt like I was very good at avoiding those situations.”

This is the first year for Baez to compete in the Future Masters. He’s been impressed so far.

“We’ve always wanted to do this tournament and finally we are here,” Baez said. “Seeing all the volunteers out there … hearing there are some volunteers who have been out here since ’85 … they were all supportive and just cheering us on.”

To see scores and tee times for Friday, go to www.futuremastersgolf.com