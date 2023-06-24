Moments after turning in the winning scorecard, Carson Baez of Windermere, Florida, was signing a souvenir Press Thornton Future Masters flag that will hang on the wall of the Dothan Country Club pro shop.

After winning the 15-18 age division of the prestigious junior golf tournament Saturday afternoon, this year held at Highland Oaks while the DCC course undergoes major renovations, the 17-year-old Baez tried to put into words how much it meant to him.

“I mean, it’s starting to hit,” Baez said. “I couldn’t feel any better right now. I haven’t won anything in so long, and this feels great.

“It makes it feel like all the hard work pays off and I know that things can only get better from here. It was just one of those breakthroughs that needed to happen again, and I know it’s going to keep on happening.”

Baez stayed atop the leader board from wire-to-wire – shooting back-to-back scores of 4-under par 68 the first two rounds and finished it off with a 69 for an 11-under 205 total for the tournament.

It was four strokes better than Lee Poppell of Tallahassee, who shot a final round 67 to pair with scores of 73 and 69 to finish second at 209. Brett Moore of Hollywood, Florida, came in at 211. Two finished at 214 – Andrew Hinson of Huntsville and Jackson Skinner of Birmingham.

Enterprise’s Jon Ed Steed led the locals with a 215. Also finishing at 215 was Jacob Kutner of Palm Beach Gardens and Will Drake of Cullman.

In what was a magical three days for Baez, he even had a hole-in-one Saturday on No. 4. He used a 7-iron on the par 3.

“I just hit the perfect shot. It was down that left hole on that tough par 3 and apparently … from what a kid in the group ahead of me said … it just trickled and went in,” Baez said.

“Once I saw it drop I was hands up in the air and gave everyone high-fives. Oh, I knew it was the start to a good day.”

Baez had a seven-shot lead at one point of the round, but didn’t want to let up.

“Honestly, I wanted to keep on making it more and more of a lead,” Baez said. “I wanted to try and go as low as I could. I didn’t let any of the pressure get to me and was just having a ton of fun with the kids in my group.

“Although I knew I had a seven-shot lead at one point, I knew that the job wasn’t finished, so I kept pursuing and kept doing as best as I can.”

Baez said he kept an eye on the leader board.

“I’m usually someone that doesn’t look at leader boards and I honestly started doing it a little bit more,” Baez said. “The first round, I looked at the scoreboard out there and I saw my friend was 4-under through 11 … it gave me motivation to say that I could do that, so I did that. And I started doing that over and over and over again throughout the tournament and it just kept giving me more motivation.”

Baez has been working with a mental coach and believes that was key.

“I just kept the same mindset I learned about a month ago, which was just make a ton of pars and let the birdies come,” he said. “Sure enough, that’s what happened. It’s all about bogey avoidance, and I knew if I could just make 18 pars, then it would work out.”

When he finished it off with a birdie on No. 18, it was an emotional time for him and his father, Carlos.

“It’s been a long time since he’s won something big,” the proud father said. “You know, he’s won high school tournaments, but I can’t think back to when he won something of this significance.”

His younger brother, Cameron, who is 16, also played in the tournament and finished tied with nine others for 28th. He almost had a hole-in-one on the very same hole his brother did accomplish the feat. Cameron was playing in a few groups back.

“After he made a hole-in-one, I thought I couldn't leave him alone so I tried to make it,” Cameron said. “It went by a few inches.”

Cameron was proud for his brother.

“Definitely a great feeling for him and bringing it home for everyone, pretty much,” he said. “We’re different golfers, big time. He’s more of a straight-forward do what he plans; I’m more adaptive. He stuck to his plan and played very well.”

The local product Steed finished in seventh place following the tie-breaker procedure. After scoring 70 each of the first two rounds, he had a 3-over 75 on Saturday.

“Today was a struggle, but the first two days were solid,” Steed said. “I putted decent, but I struggled off the tee today.”

Steed made the turn at 1-over but then found trouble on his final nine.

“I think I made bogey, birdie, bogey, bogey to start the back nine, so that didn’t help,” Steed said. “I was just hooking it off the tee. But I stayed in there and made some putts and finished seventh, which is not too bad.”

For Baez, it was his first Future Masters.

“I want to thank everyone here at Dothan,” Baez said. “It was a great first experience and I guess I’ll be back next year defending my championship.”

To see a complete list of scores, go to www.futuremastersgolf.com