FUTURE MASTERS: Cassano takes first round 15-18 age division lead

Brutally high temperatures and difficult pin placements led to rounds lasting well past five hours and resulting in few low scores during the first day of play in the 15-18 age division of the Press Thornton Future Masters on Thursday.

There were some exceptions, such as 16-year-old Connor Cassano of Shreveport, La., who came in at 3-under par 67 after shooting 33 on the front and staying solid with a 34 on the back to take the first round lead.

It could have been even better for Cassano if not for a double-bogey on the final hole.

“I struck it really well … made a bunch of putts, made a bunch of birdies (six),” Cassano said. “Really didn’t make any mistakes until the last hole.”

On 18, Cassano went a little right off the tee to get into trouble.

“I had to punch out and had an unfortunate three-putt for double,” Cassano said.

Cassano had birdies on holes Nos. 2, 9, 10, 12, 14 and 17 to get to 5-under heading to his final hole.

“No. 10 was the longest – probably 30 to 35 feet,” Cassano said of his birdie putts.

While many of the golfers struggled in the hot conditions, Cassano thrived.

“My parents were really great with electrolytes and water and food,” Cassano said. “I really feel good.”

Henry O’Keefe of Augusta, Ga., and Tyler Spielman of Cave Creek, Ariz., are both a stroke back of Cassano after scores of 68. Also under par included Tom Fischer of Birmingham, Brycen Jones of Thomasville, Ga., Sterling Hurd of Austin, Texas, and Drew Jones of Tallahassee, all at 69.

The early storyline for the opening round was numerous players getting off to strong starts only to wilt in the scorching heat over their final nine holes Thursday.

Jackson Cook of West Point, Miss., was 4-under at the turn after starting on the back nine, which included an eagle on No. 15, but struggled on the front with four bogeys and a double-bogey to come in at 72 in one of the last two groups of the day as darkness approached.

Another case in point of starting strong and struggling on the final nine was Blake Cornell, a 15-year-old from Daphne who was playing in his first Future Masters.

Cornell made the turn at 3-under par to be listed as the early leader. When he finished his round lasting about five hours and 45 minutes, he walked off the 18th green disappointed after scoring 8-over for his final nine holes, finishing at 5-over 75.

“I think I got a little dehydrated … I didn’t drink enough water on the back nine,” Cornell said. “And then I don’t use a glove, and my hands were really getting sweaty.”

He also saw tougher pin placements on the back nine.

“The pin locations on the back were definitely a lot harder,” Cornell said. “There were a lot of easy pin locations on the front nine, but almost every hole on the back nine was a tougher location.”

The slow play that marked the round didn’t help.

“One of the par 5s is taking a while because you’re on the tee box about 20 minutes,” Cornell said. “And then everybody is just focusing a lot out there.”

After three birdies on the front, Cornell made bogey on holes 11 and 12, then double-bogeyed 13 and 14, made bogey on 15 and then 18.

His final hole was indicative of the final nine holes when a putt for par lipped out.

“It lipped out about six or seven times today,” Cornell said of putts.

With the first round behind, Cornell is trying to stay positive after knowing he can shoot low like he did on the first nine.

“Going forward I’m going to try and play it a little smarter on the back nine, because they’re definitely some holes that are going to get you if you don’t play too smart,” Cornell said.

For complete scores and Friday tee times, go to www.futuremastersgolf.com