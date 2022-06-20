FUTURE MASTERS: Cassedy leads crowded 10-U leaderboard

After looking at the applications for the 10-under tournament of the Press Thornton Future Masters a few weeks ago, tournament director Kevin Klein thought it might be the best field for a 10-under event.

“I would venture to say there’s not anywhere in the country you’re going to find a better 10-under tournament,” Klein said during a Future Masters luncheon on June 9.

Judging by the results of Monday’s first round at the Dothan Country Club, Klein’s assessment appears dead on.

A crowded leaderboard features half of the 40-golfer field within five shots of the lead, held by Coley Cassedy of Grovetown, Ga., with a nine-hole 2-under par 33.

Two players – Benny Ossi of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., and Crosby Revell of Bowdon, Ga., – are a stroke back at 1-under-par 34, while two others – Beck Patrick of Johns Creek, Ga., and Lincoln Rubis of Farmers Beach, Texas – are just two strokes back at even-par 35.

Four others are at 36, four more at 37 and seven others, including 10-under defending champion Hudson Justus of Gainesville, Ga., are just five strokes off the lead after shooting 38.

A year ago, only four players shot 38 or better during the first day of the 10-under tournament, a far contrast to the 20 that did on Monday.

The 40-player field played on the DCC’s front nine on Monday. The group plays the final round Tuesday on the back nine.

Cassedy, who was in the first group to tee off and to finish the round on Monday, seized the lead behind a strong finish, earning an eagle on the 292-yard par 4 final hole.

“My iron shots were good,” said Cassedy, whose home of Grovetown is actually eight miles from the famed Masters Golf Course in Augusta. “I was putting my drives in good positions and I was playing steady golf.”

The steady play showed on his scorecard. After a bogey and a birdie on the first two holes, Cassedy reeled off six straight pars before earning the eagle to finish the round.

While most of his putts were within 10 feet of the hole, Cassedy said he made a 30 foot putt for par on the 83-yard No. 5 hole, which features a water hazard.

The first-round score was a good tonic for Cassedy, who finished tied for 12th at last year’s Future Masters 10-under tournament after firing rounds of 40 and 39. Last year left a bitter taste in his mouth, one he wants to eliminate this week.

“So I can get a better placing and redeem myself,” Cassedy said when asked why he returned to the Future Masters this year.

He attributed his improvement from last year to this year to several areas.

“Mainly my short game,” Cassedy said. “My putting has been better than it was last year.”

Right behind Cassedy are Ossi and Revell, a stroke back after both shot 34.

Both felt good about their rounds.

“It felt great,” Ossi said. “I just played my game. I was putting and chipping good and that is my success.”

Revell added of his round, “It felt great. I got off to a good start, so that felt really good.”

Revell, who struggled at last year’ Future Masters with a 43-45, earned a birdie on four of the first five holes before hitting a trouble spot on the 353-yard par 6.

“I had a lot of birdies to start off then had one bad hole, a double on six, and had a bogey on nine,” Revell said. “Other than that, I felt I played pretty good.”

Ossi, who is playing in his first Future Masters, had a mostly steady round with six pars. He birded holes No. 1 and No. 7 and had a bogey on No. 8.

He added he felt he had momentum going into the tournament after winning the Texas Open in late May.

“My driver was really good and my short game was really good,” Ossi said.

Right behind are Patrick and Rubis after both had a round of 35. Patrick, who finished seventh in last year’s 10-under tournament, was consistent with seven pars. He had a bogey on No. 2 and a birdie at No. 8.

Rubis, meanwhile, had birdies at No. 1 and No. 3 and bogeys at No. 2 and No. 8.

“I played solid,” Rubis said. “I missed three or four shots out there, but I made a few putts. The course is tough and you have to hit it in a good spot out there.”

Logan McGinn of South Williamsport, Pa., Cullen Back of Greenville, S.C., Eli Townsend of Barlett, Tenn., and Trebor Melendez of Vineland, N.J. were all at 1-over-par 36. McGinn finished third in last year’s 10-under tournament.

Melendez was actually tied for the lead at 2-under-par through six holes before having a rough ending.

“I made three bogeys in a row in the last three holes,” Melendez said. “Today, was a pretty tough day, but I think I can do better tomorrow on the back nine.”

Among the four in the logjam with 2-over-par 37s is Dothan’s Mac Steltenpohl.

“I played pretty well,” Steltenpohl said. “There were a few shots that weren’t all that great but I battled back after that.

“I like my irons. My irons were really good.”

He had strong round going at 1-under-par through five holes before finishing with bogeys on six, seven and eight.

He finished strong with a nice putt for par on No. 9.

“It made me feel a lot better because that putt had a lot of break to it,” Steltenpohl said.

As far as the final round on Tuesday, Steltenpohl said he has to take advantage on the par 3 and par 5 holes, which are three of the first four holes on the back nine, and make pars on all the par 4 holes.

“I am looking for even par (score) or a few under,” said Steltenpohl, who hopes to improve on his sixth-place finish from last year.

Others at 2-over 37 are Caiden Westbrook of Palm Harbor, Fla., Martin Bustos of Chattanooga, Tenn., and Bryce Lloyd of Leesburg, Va.,

Seven golfers finished the opening day with a 38, including Dothan’s Wiley Alford and defending champion Justus.

“Last year, I shot 45-44, so 38 is a big improvement from that,” Alford said.

Alford had six pars and three bogeys (on holes 2, 7 and 9) in his round.

He felt good about his putting on the day.

“I felt I did better about making those 5-foot par putts,” Alford said.

The Dothan golfer said he just wants to have a better day on Tuesday.

“Just do better than I did today – just one better,” Alford said of his approach to the final round.

Justus, who had a 33 in last year’s opening round on way to winning the title, said he had a rough start on Monday.

“None of my putts were dropping on my first few holes as most of them were too hard,” Justus said, adding he also made some mistakes with clipping some trees on No. 8 and also pushing a putt on No. 9.

Still he battled through the putting woes for seven pars to start the round before a double bogey on No. 8 and a bogey on No. 9.

“It will be all about putting,” Justus said, looking ahead to Tuesday’s round. “There are some good players in this so I have to shot 4 or 5 under tomorrow to have a chance.”

Joining Alford and Justus with a 38 on Monday were Joshua Hong of Auburn, Rio Buakhum of Ellicott City, Md., and Ace Harris of Douglas, Ga.

Buakhum, a 9-year-old, played together with his older brother, Rick, for the first in a competitive golf tournament. Rick, who is 10-years old, finished with a 39.

“It was fun,” Rick Buakhum said. “It is like one of our nine-hole practices once a week where we practice.”

Rick added there wasn’t any friendly trash talking among the two, who were in the same pairing. The two both said they encouraged the other during the round.

“We just had fun,” Rick Buakhum said. “We talked about what we see on the course.”

The 10-under’s second and final round starts at 7 a.m. Tuesday with the leaders teeing off at 8:21 a.m.