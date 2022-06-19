FUTURE MASTERS: Coleman leads 13-14 division with 7-under, Watts a shot behind

Hamilton Coleman of Martinez, N.C., scorched the Dothan Country Club course with a 7-under par 63 to take the first round lead in the 13-14 age division of the Press Thornton Future Masters golf tournament Sunday.

“Obviously to shoot 7-under, you’re putting has to be pretty good, Coleman said. “The putter was definitely hot today.”

Just a stroke off the lead is Tyler Watts of Huntsville, while four golfers are four strokes back after rounds of 67 – John John Santospago of Charlotte, Mason Howell of Tallahassee, Alex Holder of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Giuseppe Puebla of Royal Palm Beach, Fla.

For Coleman, even when things didn’t go well, he was in good position to right the ship.

“I was missing all of my shots in the right spot,” Coleman said. “On the front nine, I was hitting a lot of fairways, and if I missed the fairway, I always put myself in a good position to where I wouldn’t make bogey.”

Coleman was just 2-under at the turn, but then birdied Nos. 10, 12, 13, 14 and 16.

“On 16, I had I think a 30-footer,” Coleman said. “I made a few 15-footers.”

With the greens playing “super fast,” Coleman said it was important to have good approach shots into the green.

“I just had to focus on keeping it below the hole, because if you’re above the hole, you can be dead, because you just can’t stop the ball,” Coleman said. “That was the main focus of today.”

Coleman played in the tournament for the first time last year and is much more confident now.

“It feels great that I have the course knowledge and I’m hitting it way further than I was last year because I’ve grown so much since last year,” Coleman said. “That definitely makes it easier … instead of having 4- and 5-irons into the hole, having 7 to 8-irons instead.

“I didn’t have to chip a lot because I was hitting my irons so well. I didn’t have a bogey all day, so whenever I did miss the green, I was getting up and down.”Though he will take a lead into the second round, Coleman won’t play conservative.

“I’m going to keep playing aggressive,” Coleman said. “I mean, not hitting stupid shots but keep trying to make birdies and just keep it below the hole like I did today. If my putter is as good as it was today, then I’ll play pretty well.”

Watts, just a stroke off the lead, had “one of the best shots of my life” en route to his 6-under par.

“I would say one great birdie I had was on 10,” Watts said. “I hit my second shot into the fairway bunker. I was about 40 yards out up against the lip and I hit a bunker shot up to like 5 feet.”

The made putt after the outstanding shot out of the bunker accounted for one of seven birdies in his round – the lone blemish being a bogey on No. 16.

“I just know if I putt good, I’ll be in contention,” Watts said. “If the putter isn’t feeling good, it will be a struggle. But if it is feeling good, I’ll be fine.”

So is Watts’ putter feeling good?

“Oh yeah,” he said with a wide smile.

Starting on the front nine, the 14-year-old Watts got off to a strong start and never relinquished the momentum.

“The first few holes I played really good … I was 3-under through four,” Watts said. “When I turned to the back nine, my first few holes of the back nine were really good.

“The main thing for me was to stay steady and try not to make too many mistakes, so I could just stay where I am at.”]

Watts normally carries his bag, but decided on using a pushcart Sunday due to the hot conditions.

“I play in it every single day, so I’m pretty used to it now,” Watts said of the hot weather. “I just know I have to drink tons of water. The heat drains you, so you’ve got to eat a lot of food, too.

“Most of the time I carry my bag and today I decided to use the pushcart with the umbrella, so I had shade all the time and actually it was really nice. I’m glad I did that.”

Watts is often asked if he’s named after the former Alabama quarterback, Tyler Watts. He wasn’t.

“I get it all of the time,” Watts said of the question. “So my first name is actually Christopher … I was named after my granddad. My middle name is Tyler and I just go by that.”

And he isn’t an Alabama fan, either.

“I have to say I’m a little bit of an Auburn fan,” Watts said.

Howell started his round of 67 off with a bang – getting an eagle on No. 10, his first hole of the day.

“So, I hit it pretty good drive and hit a 6-iron to about 10 feet above the hole and made it (putt),” Howell said. “It was a good way to start my round.

“I hit a lot of fairways and greens and would make a putt here and there. I just tried to keep it steady and consistent and give myself as many chances as I could. I feel like I did a pretty good job and a couple went in.”

He believes there is a chance for him and others to score low during the final two rounds.

“If you hit a lot of good shots really close you can go low, especially if the ball is below the hole,” Howell said. “But if you’re putting downhill all day, you can make it really hard on yourself.”

Holder didn’t start off that great and was at even-par at the turn, but then had three birdies on the back nine for his 67.

“I was lag putting kind of bad, but got it going on the back nine and started making some putts,” Holder said. “I didn’t make too many bogeys (one) today, so that was good.

“I felt like on the front nine I left a few strokes out there for sure, but I played pretty well on the back nine.”

Three players came in at 68 – Sam Carraher of Crown Point, Ind., Sahish Reddy of Duluth, Ga., and Vlad Alexander Bercea of Melbourne, Fla.

Carraher is making his first appearance in the Future Masters.

“I made a lot of really long putts,” Carraher said. “These greens are awesome. I think on hole 5, the par 3 over the water, I made like a 45-footer.”

Carraher is impressed with the tournament.

“My friend Graden (Lomax) that I played with … he’d played in it before and told me about it,” Carraher said of entering this year. “My first impressions are awesome. The scoreboard and everything is really cool.”

Reddy, who has played the Future Masters a handful of times, agreed with the others about keeping the ball below the hole on the green if success is to follow.

“It’s in really good shape and the greens are really, really fast,” Reddy said. “If you get above the hole, you just have to kind of lag it down because it’s so fast.”

Bercea believes he could have scored much lower.

“I hit the ball well, but I had a bunch of lip outs on the second nine,” Bercea said. “I could have gone a lot lower. I missed four or five putts inside of 7 feet, 8 feet.

“I may come back later today (Sunday) to hit some more putts on the putting green to kind of dial it in.”

The lone local golfer in the age division, Dothan’s Field Dismuke, had a rough start with a 94.

Second round play in the age division begins Monday at 12:15 p.m. For the complete scores from the first round, go to www.futuremastersgolf.com