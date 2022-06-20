FUTURE MASTERS: Coleman still leads 13-14 age division

Everyone will still be chasing Hamilton Coleman of Martinez, N.C., when the final round of the 13-14 age division of the Press Thornton Future Masters commences Tuesday.

After firing a sizzling first round 7-under par 63, Coleman stayed consistent in Round 2 with a 2-under 68 to remain atop the leaderboard with a two-day 131. Coleman, in the next-to-last group to come in, shot 1-under on both sides of the course in playing consistent throughout.

The closest challenger is Mason Howell of Tallahassee after shooting back-to-back rounds of 3-under 67 for a two-day 134 and is just three shots off the lead.

Though certainly happy with the second round score, Howell almost drained a long birdie putt on No. 18 that could have had him a shot closer.

Still, he’s “feeling good” going into the final round.

“I definitely think I’m in this tournament and have a good chance to win,” Howell said.

Howell made the turn at 2-under for the round after birdies on Nos. 5 and 9. He had a bogey on No. 10, but rebounded with birdies on 12, 14 and 16 before another bogey on 17.

“I was hitting a lot of greens and just making some putts here and there, and that really helped out,” Howell said. “I was hitting it good off the tee.

“I had two bogeys come from just getting myself out of position off the tee and not the greatest of second shots. I had a couple of tap-ins (birdies) where I hit my iron shot within 3 feet, so those were the easy ones.”

Giuseppe Puebla of Royal Palm Beach, Fla., who shot a first round 67, followed it with a 69 for a two-round 136 and was in the last group to reach the clubhouse.

Tyler Watts, who shot an opening-round 64 and was just one stroke back of the leader, was strong in the early going Monday at 2-under at the turn for the second round before the wheels fell off. Watts struggled at 5-over on his final nine holes to finish at 73 for a two-day 137.

Watts was joined by three others with two-day totals of 137. Evan Pena of Puerto Rico fired a 66 in the second round to pair with his first round 71, Sam Carraher of Crown Point, Ind., followed up a first round 68 with a solid 69 and Benjamin Baker of Ashburn, Va., had consistent rounds of 69-68.

The lone local competitor in the age division, Dothan’s Field Dismuke, certainly felt better after his round of 78 on Monday, coming on the heels of a first round 94.

He dropped a short par putt on his final hole then could relax and chalk his second Future Masters appearance up to another learning experience.

“It felt like someone was just hanging on my shoulders all 18 today and then they finally jumped off after I made that putt,” Dismuke said.

After the opening round, Dismuke didn’t sulk, but instead went back to work.

“Mainly, the biggest thing I worked on was my grip was too open and I closed it on the range last night and this morning,” he said. “Another thing is I wasn’t trying to force pars as much as yesterday. I guess it was just the (first round) pressure that made we want to force par.

“Last night I went back and I thought about how I had very little putts yesterday, but where I lost most of my strokes was off the tee and that’s where I usually gain my advantage on my opponents.”

The 14-year-old, who just picked up the game several years ago, continues to have confidence in himself.

“Yesterday I was trying to hang with the people I was playing with, and they’re a little bit better than I am right now,” Dismuke said. “But, next year I don’t think I’m going to need to sit back … next year I’m going to go for it.

“I feel like it’s just my mental game that’s holding me back. I feel like if I can get a hold of that I can be wearing that blue (overall champion) jacket one day.”

To view complete scores from the second round and tee times for Tuesday, go to www.futuremastersgolf.com