The highlight may have been the hole-in-one, but it wasn’t the most impressive thing about the way Dothan’s Mason Crowder finished the Press Thornton Future Masters at Highland Oaks.

What was most noteworthy was that he finished three rounds, period, and bettered his score each day as well while recovering from major knee surgery in May.

Crowder shot a 1-under par 71 Saturday to complete his tournament in the 15-18 age division, that coming after a first round 7-over 79 and second round 1-over 73.

He finished it all off with a nice birdie putt on No. 9 of the Highlands course, which was his back nine.

“That was nice to do,” Crowder said. “I’m extremely happy with how I played. Just keep going at it and hopefully get better over time.”

He certainly got off to a sizzling start on his final round. Starting on the Marshwood course, Crowder birdied No. 12 and then made the hole-in-one on No. 13, a par 3. Two holes later he had another birdie to go 4-under for the round.

The hole-in-one was the first for Crowder in a competitive tournament. The 17-year-old did have one before at the Dothan Country Club.

“It was No. 13, so No. 4 on Marshwood,” Crowder said of the ace Saturday. “The pin was back left 192 (yards). I was like, ‘OK, I’m just going to aim for the middle of the green in a little slight draw towards the pin. I hit a 6-iron and hit it exactly where I wanted.

“I was like, ‘OK, it’s going to be 10 feet below the pin.’ Then I could see my friend jumping up and down, like, ‘It went in; it went in.’ I’m like, ‘No way.’ I didn’t think I hit it good enough to go in. I thought it was a little right, but I guess it bounced left and went into the hole.”

Crowder was 3-under for the day at the turn and then made par on his next five holes before running into trouble with a double-bogey and bogey on Nos. 6 and 7 of Highlands.

“I had one bad swing on No. 6, the par 3,” Crowder said. “I came out of the shot and popped it up, sort of, and it went in the water. I had to drop and two-putted for double.

“The next hole was a stupid bogey. I hit a good drive, a good decent second shot and was just left of the green … simple little chip shot. I hit it a little thin and it went 30 feet past the hole. Then I had a little slider and three-putted unfortunately.”

For the second straight year, Crowder was the low Dothan golfer and recognized as such with a trophy. He tied for 49th overall.

“It’s cool just to win the low Dothan,” Crowder said. “I didn’t even know if I was going to be playing (due to recovering from knee surgery).”

Each night this week following his round, Crowder would ice his left knee, which was surgically repaired after tearing an ACL.

Now that he’s shown the knee will hold up in competition, Crowder isn’t holding back. He left after the awards ceremony for Huntsville, where he has a qualifying round Sunday for an AJGA tournament.

“Then the next week I have another one in Memphis,” Crowder said. “I’m not stopping. The knee’s not a thing anymore.”