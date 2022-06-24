FUTURE MASTERS: Enterprise duo lead locals on Friday

Enterprise High products Jon Ed Steed and Gibson Charlton are certainly on the same track as they turned in the best scores for the local competitors Friday, each at 2-over par 72 in the 15-18 age division of the Press Thornton Future Masters.

It marked the second day they mirrored each other. The duo each shot first round scores of 78 for their two-round 150 totals.

Dothan’s Luke Thornton shot back-to-back scores of 5-over 75 to also finish at 150 and Houston Academy’s Mason Crowder shot a second-round 76 to pair with his first round 74 to finish at 150 as well.

All four golfers made the cut for Saturday’s final round as the cut landed on 150.

As was the case during first round play, the Dothan Country Club golf course proved extremely challenging for Wiregrass participants.

Dothan Wolves’ golfer Alex Broadaway shot back-to-back rounds of 78 for a two-day 156. Mac Edge, a senior at HA this past school year, had another 79 after finishing the first day 9-over.

Trenton Ables of Slocomb shot an 81 on Friday after a first round 80. William Savoy of Dothan came in at 82 on Friday, bettering his first round of 85.

Steed was even at the turn and birdied 10 to go 1-under, but then had three bogeys on his final eight holes, including on No. 18 to end his day.

On the last hole, Steed was on the lip of the left bunker in setting up for his third shot.

“I was standing in the bunker and the ball was out of the bunker, so I had a tough shot and I just had to get it up there and didn’t have a good bunker shot,” Steed said.

“I started off really well, but just ended bad. I got off the tee a lot better and made a lot of par putts.”

Steed was playing the Future Masters for the second time and is thankful for the experience. A year ago he had rounds of 72 and 75.

“I think I definitely learned something,” Steed said. “I’m just going to stick with it and grind it out.”

Crowder’s round ended strong with birdies on two of his last three holes (Nos. 7 and 9), but inconsistent play proved costly throughout.

Though he plays the DCC course almost daily, the layout in place for the Future Masters is a different beast.

“It’s much tougher … greens are faster, rough thicker, fairways are rolling out more so you have to play them in perfect position,” Crowder said.

The round started well enough for the 16-year-old, who began on the back nine.

“I started off with a birdie on the first hole, then I hit a 7-iron into the bunker on the right on 11 and I ended up making triple (bogey) on that hole,” Crowder said. “I calmed down a little more and birdied number 12 and then I bogeyed 13. And I’m like, ‘OK, I’m 2-over and I haven’t had a par yet, so let’s just try to make some pars now.’”

Crowder made the turn at 4-over after bogeys on 15 and 16.

On his final 9, bogeys on holes 3 and 4 followed by a double-bogey on 5 had Crowder reeling before he finished up strong.

“On 4, I hit a driver and I was like, ‘OK, I’m going to make birdie here’ and I bombed a drive into the far creek,” Crowder said. “But the last three holes I went birdie, par, birdie. I made a 10-footer on 7 up the hill. On 8 I just missed a birdie putt and on 9 I made a downhill left to righter, about 10 to 12 feet.”

Edge, after back-to-back days of 79, finished with a nice par on 18 to conclude his final Future Masters.

“I pulled something off I haven’t been able to do in a while on 18 out of the bunker, so that was pretty cool,” Edge said. “I was in the right (fairway) bunker; the drive just kind of flared out to the right. Then I hit a 5-iron through the trees … no chance of it getting through but it did go all the way to the back of the green and was able to have an easy two-putt.

“I had a couple of birdies in the middle of the round (holes 9 and 10), so I hung in there.”

Edge said as he was walking up to 18 it started to sink in about his last junior tournament.

“I was kind of still in the mind of score the best you can, but once I hit that fairway bunker shot then it started to settle in that this was my last hole.”