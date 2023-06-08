It will be a new challenge at a different course this year, but it certainly hasn’t deterred hundreds of junior golfers from signing up to compete in the fast-approaching 74th Annual Press Thornton Future Masters.

There are 484 total players listed in the field to play at Highland Oaks as the Dothan Country Club course, the regular home of the Future Masters, undergoes major renovations.

There are four age divisions for the tournament: 10-under, 11-12, 13-14 and 15-18. The 11-12 and 13-14 play the first of three 18-hole rounds on Sunday, June 18, while the 10-under competitors play two nine-hole rounds starting on June 19. The champions in those three young age divisions will be crowned on Tuesday, June 20.

The 15-18 age division players have a practice round on Wednesday, June 21, and then begin their three-round tournament the following day.

“It’s always a difficult task selecting the field in each year’s tournament and this year is no exception,” tournament director Kevin Klein said during a press conference Thursday. “We did add 40 additional players to the field this year over last year. We still have 200 on the waiting list currently.

“We are able to get the extra people because of the way the course is laid out is much easier to fit all of that in.”

It marks the second time in the history of the prestigious tournament it will be held at Highland Oaks on the Robert Trent Jones Trail, the last time coming in 2002 when the DCC course went through its last overhaul.

There will be players from 35 different states represented, with Alabama leading the way with 90 entrants. Five international countries will be represented with a player each from Canada, China, England, Puerto Rico and Australia.

Three Dothan players have signed up in the 11-12 age division – Wiley Alford, Douglas Lee and Mac Steltenpohl.

“Mac is actually our (DCC) junior club champion,” Klein said. “He’s 12 and he beat all of the older 13 to 18-year-old boys in our junior club championship, so it’s a pretty impressive step for him."

There are seven golfers with Wiregrass ties in the 15-18 field, including four Enterprise High golfers in Jon Ed Steed, Nick Cook, Luke Thornton and Parker Trawick. Steed was recently named the Dothan Eagle Golfer of the Year.

“He’s had an incredible year,” Klein said of Steed. “I saw him in a bunch of high school tournaments this year. He’ll be in contention.”

Other area entrants in the 15-18 division include Dothan’s Mason Crowder, Elba’s Jay Wilson and Slocomb’s Trenton Ables.

“The golf course this year is obviously going to be a whole different animal than playing here at the Country Club,” Klein said. “You have to have a good iron game. If you get on the wrong side of the ridges it’s going to be brutal putting out there.”

The overall champion from last year, Tyler Spielman of Cave Creek, Ariz., will not be competing this year, but FM general chairman King Thornton read an email he had received from Spielman’s father, Ryan, following last year’s tournament that read: “You guys run a fantastic, unique tournament that Tyler and myself thoroughly enjoyed. The way the community embraces the tournament is a pretty cool deal. His win last year really spring-boarded him into some awesome opportunities. This is a reflection of the respect and clout your tournament carries into the junior golf world. He recently committed to Auburn. An opportunity to play at Auburn may not have come without his experience at your tournament.”

Thornton is appreciative of Highland Oaks partnering with the FM for this year’s tournament.

“I’d like to thank Highland Oaks for hosting us out there this year,” Thornton said. “I’ve been playing it quite a bit since our course is closed and the golf course out there is in great shape.

“The first six holes out there will be a good test of golf. It will be interesting to see what kinds of scores get put up this year.”