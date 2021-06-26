FUTURE MASTERS: Houston Academy golfers share low Dothan score

Matthew Streitman and Jake McDonald have shared three state championships as members of the Houston Academy golf team, so it’s fitting the two shared another trophy on Saturday following the final round of the 72nd Annual Press Thornton Future Masters.
Streitman, who began playing the tournament when he was 9, shot a final round 72 on Saturday to finish for a three-day 219, while McDonald, who first played the tourney as a 12-year-old, shot a 75 to also finish at 219.
The two shared the low Dothan score for the tournament and with it comes their name inscribed on a nice trophy. The two posed with it during the trophy ceremonies on the 18th green.
It marked the final Future Masters for both golfers as each finished with a par putt within a few moments of each other – McDonald on the 18th green and Streitman on the 9th.
“It was a great way to end it and it was kind of a little bit symbolic because I four-putted that same putt the first day and I two-putted it today,” McDonald said.
“I finished pretty strong, so it was a nice way to finish without having any blowups like I’ve had recently. I had several pars coming in. I hit really good shots, but just didn’t make the birdie putts. I had a bunch of 3-putts earlier in the round, too.”
McDonald received some hugs from family members coming off the course and posed with them for photos before turning in his final scorecard at the event.
“Actually today compared to the others, I wasn’t as nervous,” McDonald said. “I felt comfortable out there. I hit really good shots. I think I hit 12 fairways today, which was probably my best all week, too. I was hitting it really well, which felt good.”
Streitman, a UAB signee, tried to just focus on his round instead of thinking about it being his last Future Masters, though it did hit home a bit on the final hole.
“I mean, it’s pretty surreal once I made the last putt,” Streitman said. “Really I was just kind of trying to grind it out at the end.
“It’s like I’ve said all week, I knew it would be surreal walking off the green, but it’s all business until the ball is in the hole.”
He was fairly satisfied with how he played on the final day.
“My putting was a little bit shaky on my front side (back nine) because there are some really tough pins, but overall I got myself out of some situations,” Streitman said. “I was just trying to stay focused.”
Enterprise’s Jon Ed Steed, a 15-year-old playing in his first Future Masters, shot a final round 74 for a three-day 222.
A late entry to the tournament, Steed joined McDonald and Streitman as the only local players to make the cut after the second round.
“It’s been real fun; a lot of pressure and people watching,” Steed said. “It’s been a great experience.”
Steed, starting on the back nine, opened with a par and three straight bogeys. He then made par followed by a double bogey for a rough start.
However, Steed made par on his final two holes of his first nine and played solid the rest of the way, which included birdies on No. 1 and No. 8 to play his final 9 at 1-under.
“I got off the tee a lot better on the front and hit my irons well,” Steed said. “I putted a lot better, too.
“On No. 8, I hit a great tee shot and the pin was kind of tucked behind the bunker today. I think I had 120 (yards) to like 3 or 4 feet and made a birdie there.”
Steed is excited about returning next year.
“I think it’s going to give me a lot of confidence, especially coming in next year as a 16-year-old,” Steed said. “I’ll hit the ball further. The experience this year will definitely help.”