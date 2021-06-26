FUTURE MASTERS: Houston Academy golfers share low Dothan score

Matthew Streitman and Jake McDonald have shared three state championships as members of the Houston Academy golf team, so it’s fitting the two shared another trophy on Saturday following the final round of the 72nd Annual Press Thornton Future Masters.

Streitman, who began playing the tournament when he was 9, shot a final round 72 on Saturday to finish for a three-day 219, while McDonald, who first played the tourney as a 12-year-old, shot a 75 to also finish at 219.

The two shared the low Dothan score for the tournament and with it comes their name inscribed on a nice trophy. The two posed with it during the trophy ceremonies on the 18th green.

It marked the final Future Masters for both golfers as each finished with a par putt within a few moments of each other – McDonald on the 18th green and Streitman on the 9th.

“It was a great way to end it and it was kind of a little bit symbolic because I four-putted that same putt the first day and I two-putted it today,” McDonald said.

“I finished pretty strong, so it was a nice way to finish without having any blowups like I’ve had recently. I had several pars coming in. I hit really good shots, but just didn’t make the birdie putts. I had a bunch of 3-putts earlier in the round, too.”