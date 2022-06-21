FUTURE MASTERS: Howell erases deficit, rolls to 13-14 age division victory

Going into the final round, Mason Howell of Tallahassee was confident he could erase a three-stroke deficit and make a run at the 13-14 age division championship of the Press Thornton Future Masters.

Few believed he would win it in a cakewalk.

Howell shot a final round 5-under par 65 to pair with two rounds of 67 in winning by four strokes over Tyler Watts of Huntsville and six over Benjamin Baker of Ashburn, Va.

Hamilton Coleman of Martinez, Ga., who led after the first two rounds following scores of 63 and 68, struggled with a final round 4-over 74 to finish in fourth place.

“It’s so good,” Howell said of winning. “I’ve played in it the past six years and it’s great to finally win it.

“I mean, this tournament is a major for junior tournaments … it’s one of the biggest you can play in. The field is always very competitive, so it just feels amazing to come out on top.”

Howell made three birdies on the front nine in what was an extremely steady round.

“I knew I would have to get off to a good start … that front nine is really important to get ahead early and give myself a cushion for the back nine,” he said.

The momentum started to turn for good on the sixth hole when Howell made a terrific birdie putt and Coleman made bogey.

“On 6, I made about a 40-footer for birdie and that really got my round going,” Howell said.

He also had birdies on 3, 9, 10 and 17.

He had a tough uphill putt for par on 18 that he slid in to end the day bogey-free.

Up until that point, Howell said he didn’t feel at ease.

“Honestly, anybody could have had a chance coming in,” Howell said. “Until I walked onto the 18th green is when it really sunk in.

“It was a great way to finish my round and great way to finish the tournament.”

His parents gave him a hug following the round.

“My mom and dad were here … my two biggest supporters,” Howell said. “You know, they give me all their love and support, so I think this win is kind of a team win, and not just on me."

Watts, finishing in second after a final round 66, rebounded nicely after a frustrating second round in which he shot a 73.

“I played really good today, but I had a bunch of putts on the back nine that didn’t go in,” Watts said. “I probably had four or five putts that burned the edges and lipped out. I hit every putt on my line, they just didn’t go in.”

After struggling on the final nine Monday, Watts had some soul-searching to do.

“Yesterday was pretty frustrating; I cannot lie,” Watts said. “I got it to 10-under at one point in the tournament and ended up at 3-under at the end of the day (Monday), so it was pretty frustrating.”

He bounced back to finish at 7-under for the tournament, which included final round birdies on Nos. 1, 2, 5, 7, 10 and 11.

Baker had a strong third round of 68 to finish in third. He had birdies on 1, 7 and 8 with an eagle on 10. He had bogeys on 6, 11 and 14.

First and second round leader Coleman bogeyed holes 2, 6, 10 and 15 for his final round 74 to tie finish in fourth behind Baker – both at 205 for the three rounds but Baker winning the tie-breaker.

Evan Pena of Toa Alta, Puerto Rico, finished fifth at 207, Sam Carraher of Crown Point, Ind., was sixth at 208, Lucas Gimenez of Jacksonville, Fla., was seventh at 209, Shaish Reddy of Duluth, Ga., and Cameron Rocket of Hoover both came in at 210 with Reddy winning the tie-breaker and John John Santospago of Charlotte rounded out the top 10 at 211.