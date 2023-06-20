Hudson Knapp woke up Tuesday morning thinking he had no chance to win the 74th Annual Press Thornton Future Masters’ 10-under title at the Highland Oaks Golf Course.

He felt that so much that he had modest goals for Tuesday’s round.

“I was just thinking post a good score and hopefully get top 10,” Knapp said.

A couple of hours later, though, he left the Dothan course with not one, but two trophies.

After finishing Monday’s opening round of the two-round event in a tie for 15th place with a 5-over-par 41, Knapp surged behind a five birdie binge over the last seven holes on Tuesday, rocketing up the scoreboard and eventually winning the 10-under division with an even-par 72.

Reed Rodriguez of Missouri City, Texas, was runner-up, one stroke back with a 73, barely missing a playoff opportunity when a long birdie chance on the last hole fell less than two feet short.

“I didn’t think it was going to happen as I was 5-over on the first day,” Knapp said of winning. “I didn’t think I was going to win, but more putts fell today.”

In addition to winning the championship trophy, Knapp also won the Bill Maddox Award, which is given to the 10-under golfer who improves his score the most from the first to second round. Knapp improved by 10 strokes, firing a 5-under 31 after his opening 41.

In doing so, he also made tournament history, becoming the first golfer to win the Maddox Award and the division title at the same time since the Maddox Award was first given in 2010.

“It is super exciting,” Knapp said of winning the Maddox Award. “I didn’t think I was going to get this. I thought I just won. I didn’t know I was going to get this award, but I guess I did.”

Knapp’s final 72 score was the highest winning total in the 10-under division since 2013 when a 74 won the age bracket.

Mason McCord of Spring, Texas, who was the co-leader after Monday’s opening round, finished in third with a 74. Reed Abdelnour of West Palm Beach, Fla., placed fourth and Alabamian Matthew DeRoy of Foley took fifth after both carded a 3-over-75. Abdelnour placed higher under the USGA tiebreaking policy of best back-nine finish -- Abdelnour with a 36 compared to DeRoy’s 37.

Simon Bustos of Chattanooga, Tenn., (76), Victor Monssoh of Miami (76), Grayson Cook of Chesterfield, N.J. (77), Joshua Hong of Auburn and Rio Buakhum of Ellicott City, Maryland, (78) rounded out the top 10.

McCord and Monssoh entered the final round as the co-leaders after 1-over pars on Monday with DeRoy and Rodriguez a stroke behind as the players shifted from the Highlands Course on Monday to the Magnolia Course on Tuesday.

Playing four groups ahead of those leaders, Knapp went on his birdie run to surge up the scoreboard.

After earning a par on the first two holes, Knapp began his birdie assault on back-to-back par 5 holes at No. 3 and No. 4.

“On the fourth hole, the second par 5, I missed the third shot to the left of the green and I had a 27-footer (for birdie) and I drained it,” Knapp said of his longest birdie putt of the day.

Following a par on the fifth hole, he earned two straight birdies, including posting a two on the par 3 No. 7 hole.

“My ball-striking was good,” Knapp said. “I hit the fairways off the tees and my putts were rolling a lot.”

The birdie at 7 put him into the lead as McCord bogeyed the third and fifth hole and Monssoh bogeyed at No. 5 behind him.

Knapp parred No. 8 and finished with a birdie at No. 9 to keep his lead as Monssoh fell out of contention with a double bogey on No. 7.

Despite the birdie run, Knapp didn’t realize he had the lead until after his round was completed.

“I didn’t see any scoreboards,” Knapp said.

He had to wait at the No. 9 green to see if his even par score would hold up as the leaders came to the final hole.

Rodriguez, just a stroke back, had the best shot at catching him. After a nice approach shot to the green, the Texas native had a long 60-foot putt for a birdie opportunity from the middle of the green to the back right side. It landed just to the right of the hole less than two feet away.

“I was nervous because if it went in, I was going to go to playoff hole,” said Knapp, who said he had never been in a playoff before.

Interestingly, Rodriguez, because of a miscommunication, thought the long putt set up a short putt chance, which he easily drained, to force the playoffs.

“I actually thought I was going to be in a playoff,” Rodriguez said. “I didn’t understand what my dad said. I thought he said Hudson shot 5-over yesterday and 4-under today (instead of 5-under), so I thought we were going to a playoff, but I am happy for him and I am proud for myself and for how I played.”

Despite that, he was pleased with the long putt attempt.

“I saw it (was going to be close), but I didn’t think it would break enough,” Rodriguez said. “I got the speed down and ended up with a par, so I was satisfied.”

It was steady golf on the day overall for Rodriguez in a non-bogey round that featured one birdie.

“I had some birdie chances – about four or five, but I couldn’t convert any of them,” Rodriguez said, noting most of the birdies were mostly 15 footers or longer. “I did make a birdie on No. 2.”

He added he was pleased overall for his runner-up performance.

“I feel proud of myself,” Rodriguez said.