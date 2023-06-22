Jon Ed Steed of Enterprise certainly wasn’t complaining after a 2-under par 70 on Thursday, but he also knows things could have been a bit better with a few breaks here or there during the first round of the Press Thornton Future Masters 15-18 age division at Highland Oaks.

“I hit it well, just missed a few putts coming in … had a few close birdie putts that didn’t fall,” Steed said. “Besides that, it was an all-around good day. Drove it well, hit the irons well – just a few putts that didn’t drop that kind of hurt.”

Steed, recently named the Dothan Eagle Golfer of the Year for the past high school season, led the local competitors when play was called Thursday night due to heavy rains.

He was tied with five others for third place overall, though half of the field did not complete their opening round after play was called at 6:10 p.m. Those golfers will return to the course at 6:30 a.m. on Friday to finish their first round before playing the second round later in the day.

“I hit the driver well today,” Steed said. “I’ve gained some distance over the last year … I’ve worked out with a personal trainer. That’s definitely been a strength here lately.”

Steed had five birdies and two bogeys and came close to making an eagle when a 30-foot putt just missed.

He believes the pin placements were fair on the large greens.

“The greens are so soft it’s not too big of a deal,” Steed said. “If it does dry out, I bet it will get pretty tough later in the week.”

Steed began his round at 8:18 and believes it was beneficial having the morning tee time.

“I kind of got lucky teeing off this morning with good weather,” Steed said. “It (wind) kind of only got bad on the last few holes.”

He knows the course presents many challenges.

“The pars 5s are long, so they’re not super scoreable (make birdie),” Steed said. “There are only two scoreable par 5s unless you’re dialed in with your wedges.”

Jay Wilson of Elba was next lowest among the Wiregrass golfers who completed their round with a 1-over 73 despite a bogey and double-bogey over his final two holes.

“It was fun, definitely,” Wilson said. “I got off to a good start and the middle was a little iffy. Towards the end, the last two holes got a hold of me, but it was fun.

“Overall, hit some good shots, hit some bad shots … good putts, bad putts … just a bunch of everything, really.

“I hope that I can persevere through it and play good the next day (Friday) and make the cut, and hopefully play good on Saturday.”

Wilson is fairly familiar with the Highland Oaks set up.

“If we get bored up in Elba, we just come up here and play a nice course,” Wilson said. “It’s definitely an advantage to come play it before if you can.”

Dothan's Mason Crowder, considered one of the top junior golfers in the area, was playing competitively for the first time since having knee surgery on May 5 to repair an ACL tear in his left knee.

He limped in – literally – with a 7-over 79, but was just glad to be back on the course.

“I’m drained … I’m exhausted,” Crowder said after the round. “It was a rough round. I didn’t really hit the ball terrible besides like three shots, but I couldn’t get a putt to drop. I was putting good, but just not my day with the putter.”

The long and hilly course of Highland Oaks didn’t help.

“I just have to be careful and cautious with every step,” Crowder said.

Even squatting to line up putts was awkward.

“I have to kick my (right) leg out a little more because I can’t bend it all the way … it’s definitely tougher,” Crowder said. “It doesn’t hurt when I squat down, but walking definitely makes it a lot tougher. I could definitely tell by the end of the round I was limping a lot more and it was hurting a lot more.”

No matter the difficulty, Crowder was glad to be able to play.

“I liked being out here even though I did not play my best today,” Crowder said. “It’s just fun to be back out here and play golf in a tournament setting.”

Luke Thornton, an Enterprise High player, was among those with afternoon tee times who were on the course when play was called for the day. He was at even-par after 11 holes. Houston Academy products Denton Dowling and Sam Waller were also playing in the afternoon and were both at 8-over - Waller after nine holes and Dowling after eight.

Locals who completed their rounds on Thursday included: Nick Cook of Enterprise (76), Alex Broadaway of Dothan (78), Jackson Bailey of Enterprise (78), Trenton Ables of Slocomb (81) and Carter Meyers of Newton (84).