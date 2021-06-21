FUTURE MASTERS: Justus seizes opening lead in 10-under; Assis two strokes back

Assis had an up-and-down round in finishing with his even-par 35. He had three birdies and three bogeys. Overall, he said it was a solid round that could have been better.

“I felt good, but I need to work on my driver so I can be in the fairway more and play more under par,” Assis said. “I also have to focus after I make a birdie to make a par and not a bogey.”

After all three birdies on Monday, he had a bogey on the next hole. He made birdies on No. 1, No. 5 and No. 8 only to give the shots back on two, six and nine.

“The first one I hit a good drive in the fairway and I hit my iron shot to like 30 feet and I made it on the first putt on the first hole,” Assis said of his opening-hole birdie.

He followed with bogey on No. 2 when his putt attempt lipped out.

“I hit the green on No. 2 as I hit a good drive and my 8-iron was like 15 feet away,” Assis said. “That was a big downhill and I putted to four feet and I almost made it, but it did a 360 in the hole and I missed that.”

After pars on No. 3 and No. 4, he was back to the birdie-bogey form on five and six.