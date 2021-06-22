FUTURE MASTERS: Justus wins duel with Assis to win 10-under title

Milling around in the back of the Dothan Country Club ballroom after an awards ceremony, Justus Hudson’s family, all attired with pink shorts, didn’t want to leave too soon Tuesday afternoon.
The family was busy taking photos and soaking up Hudson’s down to the wire win in the 10-under division of the 72nd Press Thornton Future Masters Tournament at the Dothan Country Club.
Tied with Benton Assis going into the final hole, Hudson earned a par, while Assis finished with a double bogey, giving Hudson a two-stroke win.
The Gainesville, Ga., resident finished the 18-hole, two-day tournament with a winning 1-under 69 score, including a 1-over 36 on Tuesday. Assis of Boca Raton, Fla., finished runner-up with a 1-over 71. He also had a 1-over score in the final round.
“It was real exciting,” Hudson said. “Last year I got unlucky. I tied for sixth, but I got eighth because of the scorecard playoff (after a four-way tie), so I felt better than last year.”
At 9 years old, Hudson could return to defend his 10-under title next year. The Future Masters has not had a repeat 10-under champion since Jeffery Woolf won consecutive tournaments in 1981-82.
Assis, another player in last year’s four-way tie for sixth but finished ninth after the tiebreaker, also earned a second-straight top-10 finish in the tournament’s division. This time he is taking home a second-place trophy.
“I wasn’t happy about missing (the putt at the end), but I was still happy as I came through,” Assis said. “Last year I tied for sixth. Today I improved because I got second.”
Logan McGinn of South Williamsport, Pa., finished third and Vihaan Punde of Ashburn, Va., was fourth. Both carded a 74, but McGinn claimed third off the regression tiebreaker formula with a better final three-hole score.
Tyler Newsome of Augusta, Ga., was fifth with a 75 and Dothan’s Mac Steltenpohl finished the tournament in sixth place with a 76.
Beck Patrick of Johns Creek, Ga., and Liam Hooton of Harvest in north Alabama finished seventh and eighth, respectively, with 77 totals. Bryant Yelverton of West Point, Miss., and Ace Harris of Douglas, Ga., were ninth and 10th with a 78 each. Patrick and Yelverton because of winning tiebreakers.
Landon Sloan of Johns Creek, S.C., won the division’s annual Bill Maddox Award for best improvement from first round to second round. Sloan improved seven strokes from a first round 43 to a second round 36.
After Assis made a clutch birdie putt on 17 to forge into a tie, it came down to the final hole between the two co-leaders at the 304-yard par 4 18th hole. Hudson hit his tee shot down the middle of the fairway, but Assis sliced his off to the right of the fairway in the middle of three trees, about 75 yards away from the green.
Hudson, a little further back but in the fairway, then hit an 8-iron approach shot to the left side of the green.
“After he hit right, I was just trying get up for two putt for the par,” Hudson said.
Assis, in the area with the trees, decided to go a cautious route and chipped mostly straight out into the middle of the fairway.
“I was nervous if I hit the tree, I might go down (away from hole) and I couldn’t see the flag,” Assis said. “I tried to lay up and make it up (in putting).”
Assis then chipped onto the green to within 15 yards of the hole.
Hudson’s birdie attempt went just to the left, but he made a short tap-in putt for par, leaving Assis needing to make the next putt to pull even and force a playoff. However, his putt rolled just by the left of the hole, giving Hudson the win. Assis then missed a second putt before tapping in to double bogey the hole and finish two strokes back.
Entering the day, Hudson had a two-stroke lead over Assis after firing a 2-under par 33 on Monday’s front nine. Starting at hole No. 10 on Tuesday, he immediately lost the advantage with a double bogey after going into the water while Assis, who had an even par 35 on Monday, made par on the hole.
Both golfers had a par on the 11th hole before coming off the course for a 45-minute weather delay. Upon returning both finished with a par on the next two holes to stay tied at the top.
Assis took the lead on 14 after a Hudson bogey, but it was a brief advantage as Hudson surged back up behind birdies on both 15 and 16 while Assis had a par on both.
Assis delivered his clutch putt on 17 and fist pumped several times afterward with excitement as he tied things up to force drama on 18.
“I hit my driver really good,” Assis said of the 17th-hole. “I felt confident in my shots, so I just hit it well to the flag and I made the putt, so I was really happy.”
While the two leaders battled at the top, Dothan’s Steltenpohl had a consistent tournament and made a marked improvement over last year’s 103 showing at the Future Masters. He finished this year with a two-day 6-over 76, firing a 2-over 37 on Tuesday, to accomplish a goal he had set for the event in finishing in sixth place.
“I feel pretty good,” Steltenpohl said. “I wanted to get into the top 10.”
For the second straight day, the Dothan resident started off slow. He had a bogey on both of the first two holes – just as he did in Monday’s front nine — before the weather delay hit as his foursome were hitting approach shots on No. 12. After returning, Steltenpohl had a par before an up-and-down finish with a birdie, bogey, birdie, par, bogey and par.
“I got relaxed after the rain,” Steltenpohl said. “I could get a lot more aggressive on my chipping and I could putt aggressive.”
Though he plays more at the Robert Trent Jones course in Dothan, Steltenpohl was already thinking of next year’s Future Masters at the Dothan Country Club.
“I need to get better than this year,” Steltenpohl said. “I need to practice more.”
Two other Dothan golfers competed in the 10-under division – Wiley Alford and Douglas Lee. Both were in a three-way tie for 38th with two-day 89 scores. Alford had rounds of 44 and 45 and Lee flipped flopped with a 45 opening round and 44 second round.
For complete 10-under final scores, see www.futuremastersgolf.com