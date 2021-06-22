FUTURE MASTERS: Justus wins duel with Assis to win 10-under title

Hudson, a little further back but in the fairway, then hit an 8-iron approach shot to the left side of the green.

“After he hit right, I was just trying get up for two putt for the par,” Hudson said.

Assis, in the area with the trees, decided to go a cautious route and chipped mostly straight out into the middle of the fairway.

“I was nervous if I hit the tree, I might go down (away from hole) and I couldn’t see the flag,” Assis said. “I tried to lay up and make it up (in putting).”

Assis then chipped onto the green to within 15 yards of the hole.

Hudson’s birdie attempt went just to the left, but he made a short tap-in putt for par, leaving Assis needing to make the next putt to pull even and force a playoff. However, his putt rolled just by the left of the hole, giving Hudson the win. Assis then missed a second putt before tapping in to double bogey the hole and finish two strokes back.

Entering the day, Hudson had a two-stroke lead over Assis after firing a 2-under par 33 on Monday’s front nine. Starting at hole No. 10 on Tuesday, he immediately lost the advantage with a double bogey after going into the water while Assis, who had an even par 35 on Monday, made par on the hole.