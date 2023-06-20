The end of a long – extremely long – day ended with Shayaan Kim of Rockledge, Florida, hoisting the championship trophy for the 13-14 age division of the Press Thornton Future Masters on Tuesday just before sunset at Highland Oaks.

“This is definitely up there very high,” Kim said of the accomplishment. “To be honest, going into the week, I wanted to win, but I was hoping for like a top 10.”

Kim, and the rest of the players in the division, had to complete their second round on Tuesday morning after rain delays on Monday put everyone behind.

When the second round ended, Kim sat atop the leader board at 7-under-par for the tournament following rounds of 70 and 67 for a 137 total. Kim had seven birdies in the second round with two bogeys.

He held a three stroke lead over Carson Higginbotham of Clarksburg, West Virginia, and Nicholas Canitano of Milton, Georgia. Those three, along with Darren Zhou of Bradenton, Florida, who was five strokes back, teed off at 2:13 p.m. for their final round.

Turns out, nobody came close to catching Kim. He won by four strokes after a final round 2-under 70 for a three-round 9-under 207 total to finish ahead of Zhou, who finished his final round with a 3-under 69 for a 211 total.

“Every minute seemed like an hour,” Kim said of the long day. “It’s just trying really hard to concentrate in getting yourself in the moment.”

Kim had a 6:30 a.m. shotgun start to finish the final seven holes of his second round and then retreated back to the hotel for some rest afterwards.

“I left the course and just kind of hung out at the hotel for a little bit,” Kim said. “I went to Panda Express for lunch and went back to the lobby of the hotel and from there to the course about an hour before the round and warmed up.”

In the final round, Kim appeared well in control with five birdies through 11 holes before a little bump in the road down the stretch when he made bogey on No. 14 and a double-bogey on 15 before finishing with three pars.

“I think I dropped like three shots in two holes, so if it weren’t for the lead, I wouldn’t have capitalized on a win,” Kim said.

Besides the early start on the day, the afternoon heat took a toll at times.

“It was really hot at first, but then as the sun started to go down it got cooler,” Kim said. “It was tiring, but I got off to a good start and from there just played defensively.”

Kim said he felt comfortable on the course at Highland Oaks.

“Right when I got here in the practice rounds, something about this course … I just loved every hole,” he said.

It parlayed into winning a championship.

Canitano finished third with a three-round 213. Three players followed at 214: Ryan Pugh of Birmingham, Chase Bauer of Gotha, Florida, and Noah Chauvin of Broussard, Louisiana.

Graden Lomax of China Grove, North Carolina, and Declan Danner of Cary, North Carolina, finished at 215, while Denton Brooks of Birmingham and Jacob Thompson of Acworth, Georgia, finished at 216 to round out the top 10.