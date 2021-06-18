Future Masters 'kind of back to normal' as competitors arrive in Dothan

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

One change of a year ago that will remain in place this year is the driving range will remain closed so tents can be set up with tables for those interested in purchasing food at the course and eating in that area. The practice putting and chipping areas will be available to the contestants.

Golfers are being directed the driving ranges at Highland Oaks and the Dothan Driving Range as needed before and after their rounds.

Players in the 10-under, 11-12 and 13-14 age divisions will have practice rounds on Saturday before the tournament for the younger divisions is set to begin the next day.

The 11-12 and 13-14 age divisions are scheduled to play the first of their three 18-hole rounds starting Sunday, while the 10-under division players start on Monday for their first of two nine-hole rounds.

Those age divisions will complete their tournament on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the 15-18 age division players have a practice round before starting their three-round tournament on Thursday.