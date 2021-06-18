Future Masters 'kind of back to normal' as competitors arrive in Dothan

The players and fans of the 72nd Press Thornton Future Masters may have to dodge some rain in the coming days – doesn’t it always rain during FM week? – but there will be no COVID restrictions this time when the junior golf tournament tees up at the Dothan Country Club.
“We’re lifting COVID restrictions,” tournament coordinator Angelia Turner said. “You don’t have to wear a mask or anything else like that like last year. We’re kind of back to the normal.”
It’s welcomed news.
A year ago, there were some stipulations golfers and fans had to abide by in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Before the golfers began competing on the DCC course, an agreement had to be signed acknowledging they understood a list of updated polices and guidelines due to COVID-19 that was sent out to each participant.
Among the noticeable differences for the golfers included the flags being left in the holes at all times and rakes not being provided in the bunkers in an effort to lessen transmissions of germs. Marshals raked the bunkers from time to time during the rounds.
Golfers were asked to not show up at the course until 30 minutes prior to their tee time. The players are also asked to leave the premises within 30 minutes of the completion of their round. Players also were asked to refrain from the traditional handshake after the round.
One change of a year ago that will remain in place this year is the driving range will remain closed so tents can be set up with tables for those interested in purchasing food at the course and eating in that area. The practice putting and chipping areas will be available to the contestants.
Golfers are being directed the driving ranges at Highland Oaks and the Dothan Driving Range as needed before and after their rounds.
Players in the 10-under, 11-12 and 13-14 age divisions will have practice rounds on Saturday before the tournament for the younger divisions is set to begin the next day.
The 11-12 and 13-14 age divisions are scheduled to play the first of their three 18-hole rounds starting Sunday, while the 10-under division players start on Monday for their first of two nine-hole rounds.
Those age divisions will complete their tournament on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, the 15-18 age division players have a practice round before starting their three-round tournament on Thursday.
Three of the four age division champions from a year ago are returning. Grayson Baucom of Hickory, N.C., who won the 10-under title, will be moving up to the 11-12 division. Hudson Wilt of Nashville, who won the 13-14 division after back-to-back sizzling rounds of 8-under par 62 on the first two days of the tournament , will move up to the 15-18 division. And Carter Loflin of Duluth, Ga., the overall champion in the 15-18 division a year ago, returns to defend his title.
There are 476 players participating spanning all the age divisions and around 270 are on a waiting list in case an opening arises. There are 30 states represented and five international countries: Canada, Puerto Rico, Panama, Australia and South Africa.
Spectators are welcomed to attend the tournament and there is no charge for admission.