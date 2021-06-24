FUTURE MASTERS: Locals get off to rough start in 15-18 division

In what was a rough day for most of the locals during a rain-interrupted first round of the 15-18 age division of the Press Thornton Future Masters, Dothan’s Matthew Streitman held steady to record a 1-over-par 71.

Starting on the back nine, Streitman, a UAB signee, birdied the first hole (10) to get off to a strong start and then followed with par over the next eight holes to make the turn at 1-under.

On his final nine on the front side, however, Streitman bogeyed the first two holes before rallying with birdies on Nos. 4 and 6 to go back to 1-under. Bogeys on 7 and 8 put Streitman at 1-over going into the second day of play.

Jake McDonald, teammate of Streitman at Houston Academy who is playing his last Future Masters, was at 2-under par and in the bunker on the 15th hole when heavy rains caused a delay of almost two hours.

When play resumed around 6 p.m., disaster struck for McDonald.

He made three straight bogeys and then a triple-bogey on No. 18 to finish the round at 74.