FUTURE MASTERS: Locals give it their all in final round

Dothan natives Luke Thornton and Mason Crowder walk to the ninth green side-by-side, park their pushcarts and proceed to finish their round in the 15-18 age division of the Press Thornton Future Masters on Saturday.

Thornton’s approach shot went well past the hole, making for a tough downhill putt. Crowder had a fairly long putt for birdie, but it was well within reach.

Thornton’s putt slides well past the hole, and it would take two more putts to finish off the round in a disappointing fashion. Crowder would two-putt for par, ending his tournament as the low Dothan competitor with rounds of 74-76-74 for a 224 total.

Coming up behind them were Enterprise High products Gibson Charlton and Jon Ed Steed, close friends who were in a friendly battle of their own. Both shot identical first and second round scores of 78 and 72, thus the final round would be for bragging rights.

All four were among the last 14 to make the cut with two-round scores of 150 when it was determined Friday night after the final group came off the course.

Though the four area players knew they didn’t have a chance to make a run at a championship, they all wanted to finish strong.

For Thornton, a bogey on the final hole left him with his highest score of the week at 10-over par 80 and there was certainly some frustration when he exited the course.

However, it had been a successful week for the youngster, who had made the cut for the first time and finished with a three-day 230, which included back-to-back scores of 75 the first two days. He had played in the 10-under competition, which doesn’t have a cut, then missed cuts while playing the last two years.

“It definitely will give me confidence, considering when I was 15 I believe I shot 77 and 83 or something,” Thornton said. “I guess I finished off 20-over (for tourney), which is what I was at after only two days last year. I guess that’s definitely a good improvement.”

Though upset after the rough finish, Thornton gave good insight after cooling down.

“I mean, I was happy I made the cut,” Thornton said. “That was the big goal of the tournament. I felt like I played solid those two days (first two rounds). Even today, three holes really messed me up. Besides that, it really wasn’t that bad. I think I was 4-over except for three of those holes.

“There is just some putting I need to work on. I think that’s my biggest thing.”

Thornton is the son of current Future Masters general chairman King Thornton and the grandson of the late Dr. Press Thornton, Jr., who was the chairman of the tournament for so many years and was the son of the founder, Press Thornton, Sr.

Though his last name is attached to the tournament, Luke doesn’t see that as added pressure.

“I don’t really like to think about that kind of stuff on the golf course,” he said. “I’m much more focused on trying to figure out how to make a par or birdie. I guess after I finish I kind of think about it.”

Crowder, though not contending for a title which was the ultimate goal, played consistent throughout the three rounds and will use it as motivation going forward.

“I was just glad I made the cut first of all,” Crowder said. “And then when I saw that I did, I said, ‘OK, tomorrow just go out there and play a regular round of golf and not really think about scores, because you know you’re not going to win, but you’re just trying to have the best time that you can.’”

While the 4-over par score might not reflect it, Crowder thought he played much better on Saturday.

“I really was putting well but they weren’t going in,” Crowder said. “That was my main thing. I was putting good putts, but they were just lagging there … it was close.

“I will say I was hitting the ball much better, which was the thing I needed to work on. I did hit more fairways and greens and was more consistent. I gave myself better looks, but unfortunately I only made one birdie today (on 15).”

Having the best performance of a Dothan golfer for the week was rewarding and his name will be inscribed on a trophy with the other top Dothan performers from throughout the years.

“I really wanted to win the tournament, but also coming out with low Dothan is pretty cool with all the other players (names) on the trophy and stuff like that,” Crowder said.

For the Enterprise duo of Steed and Charlton, the final hole would decide their personal battle.

“He was probably beating me the whole time,” Steed said. “I shot 5-over on the front and he was 1-over and then we got to the last hole and we were even.

“I thought I was one down, but we were even and I hit it up there to about 10 or 15 feet and two-putted for par. He ran it by like 10 feet.”

Charlton described his putt that ultimately led to Steed finishing a stroke better.

‘“I had like a 20-footer straight downhill and jammed it by pretty good and missed the comebacker, so that kind of lost it for me,” Charlton said.

Steed finished the round at 7-over 77 for a three-round 227 and Charlton finished at 78 for a three-round 228.

No matter, it was a fun time for the two Enterprise High golfers to play in a group on the final day of the tournament together.

“It was fun … I definitely had a good time,” Charlton said.

Now the focus turns to the next high school season, where Charlton will be a senior and Steed a sophomore.

“Definitely to win the state championship,” Charlton said of the mindset. “We’ve been pretty close the last two years and really hope that we get it.”