FUTURE MASTERS: Locals hope to be in title mix as 15-18 age division set to begin

With news earlier this month of Carter Loflin opting not to go for a record third straight Press Thornton Future Masters championship in the 15-18 age division, the race for the coveted blue blazer that goes to the winner appears to be wide open when play begins Thursday.

“He’s been here since he was 8, he’s had an incredible run and he’s an incredible ambassador for the Future Masters wherever he goes in the country,” tournament director Kevin Klein said of Loflin.

Thus, a new champion will be crowned.

While Loflin decided to try a new challenge this year by playing the Western Junior Championship in the Chicago area before enrolling at the University of Georgia later this summer on a golf scholarship, the Future Masters' field of 224 players remains incredibly strong.

Four players who finished in the top 10 of the division last year return in Tristin Wisener of Hartselle (fourth place), Trace Bracknell of Tuscaloosa (fifth), Connor McMillan of Canon, Ga., (seventh) and John Bruce of Guntersville (10th).

Two of the top 10 from the 13-14 age division have moved up in Alexander Weinberg of New York (fifth) and Samuel Duran of Panama (ninth).

Dothan Eagle Golfer of the Year Jon Ed Steed of Enterprise will be among the locals hoping to be in the championship mix.

Steed played his first Future Masters a year ago after being a late entry and shot rounds of 75, 72 and 74.

Afterwards he said, “I think it’s going to give me a lot of confidence, especially coming in next year as a 16-year-old. I’ll hit the ball further. The experience this year will definitely help.”

It certainly was a springboard to a solid freshman season with the Enterprise High golf team.

In seven of the 11 tournaments he played in, he finished in the top five, winning twice. He also finished the season strong with a fourth-place finish in the Class 7A Sub-State tournament with a 72 and tying for fourth at the Class 7A state tourney with a 73-72 – 145 total.

“I wasn’t a very good putter last year, but this year I became a very good putter, especially here lately, toward the end of the season and the state championship,” Steed said after receiving the Dothan Eagle Player of the Year award. “Last year, I had a lot of three putts and I just tried to limit those this year. The swing was good all year and I hit a lot of fairways and greens.”

Five Dothan players are scheduled to tee it up: Mac Edge (18), Alex Broadaway (16), Mason Crowder (16), William Savoy (16) and Luke Thornton (16). Gibson Charlton (18) will join Steed as a representative from Enterprise.

Spectators are welcomed free of charge during the three-round, 54-hole tournament at the Dothan Country Club. For tee times, check www.futuremastersgolf.com