FUTURE MASTERS: Loflin repeats as champion, winning in second playoff hole over 2019 champ Jones Free

“It was a little bit farther than I would have wanted,” Loflin said. “I have really been working hard on left to right putts, so I kind of liked that one a little bit because I’ve been struggling with them recently.

“I knew it was going to break a bunch at the end and it just kind of waited forever to do it. Finally, it just started turning right and dropped.”

Smith, a 17-year-old who was playing in his first Future Masters, missed two birdie opportunities that could have gotten him into the playoff. He finished just a stroke back at 207 (68-69-70).

Down a stroke going to 18, Smith had a great shot onto the green with the ball stopping about 8 feet below the hole. His putt for birdie was just short.

“You’ve just got to get it to the hole on the last one and I didn’t,” Smith said. “I was a little nervous and a little tight and left it short. I’m happy with my play. It sucks not to pull off the win, but that’s golf.”

Smith had another birdie try on 16 that hit the flag stick.