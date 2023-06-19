The Highlands course at the Robert Trent Jones’ Highland Oaks facility played difficult Monday for the 10-under golfers during the 74th Annual Press Thornton Future Masters.

Playing through light rain at times and delayed twice by lightning, none of the 43-golfer field broke even on the par 36 course.

Mason McCord of Spring, Texas, and Victor Monssoh of Miami finished the opening round of the two-day tournament as co-leaders after 1-over par 37 scores.

“I played pretty well.” Monssoh said. “I missed a few putts, but it turned out pretty well. I had a birdie on seven. I had two three putts, which ended up being the two bogeys.”

Matthew DeRoy of Foley and Reed Rodriguez of Missouri City, Texas, were both a shot back at 2-over. Five others – Andrew Ayuso of Cypress, Texas, Grayson Cook of Chesterfield, N.J., Reed Abdelnour of West Palm Beach, Fla, Micaiah Lewis of Delaware, Ohio, and Simon Bustos of Chattanooga, Tenn. – were tied at 3-over-par.

The tournament concludes with the final nine holes on Tuesday when the golfers play the Marshwood Magnolia Course. The first tee time is set for 8:30 a.m. A new champion will be crowned as last year’s winner Logan McGinn moved up to the 11-12 age division. In fact, the 10-under group will have an entirely new top 10 as nine of the top 10 finishers from last year moved up an age division with the other golfer among the top finishers of a year ago is not competing in this year’s Future Masters.

Monday’s round was initially set to start with the opening golfers teeing off at 7:15 a.m., but early morning rains and lightning forced a two-and-a half delay before golfers finally got on the course. Golfers had to contend with two batches of rain – one light and another slightly heavy – during the round but both were brief.

Another lightning delay in the middle of the afternoon halted play 30 minutes with four groups still left. The final group finished shortly before 4 p.m.

McCord, behind a birdie at No. 7, broke into the lead at 1-under. He stayed on top after a par on No. 8, but disaster struck on his final hole at No. 9. He double bogeyed the par 5 and fell down to 1-over-par for the round.

Monssoh, playing a group behind McCord, took ownership of the lead after McCord’s double bogey. Like McCord, he earned a birdie on the 422-par 5 No. 7 hole.

“I hit my hybrid and kind of cut it a bit and it went right toward the green,” Monssoh said. “I did a chip shot and it landed about 30 feet from the hole and it rolled down a bit. I had like a10 footer (putt) and I made it.”

However, he had trouble with putting on No. 8, finishing with a bogey to drop down into a tie with McCord at 1-over.

“I hit a good driver then I hit a good iron shot,” Monssoh said of the No. 8 hole. “I messed up on the speed for the first putt for birdie because I really wanted to make it. It went six feet past then I missed the next one (putt).”

Monssoh recovered from the bogey to par the final hole to stay at 1-under.

Monssoh said the weather conditions during the round didn’t affect him too much.

“I just focused on my game,” Monssoh said, who said he was on the putting green on the last hole when the harder rain occurred. “I didn’t worry about the rain.”

While the rain – plus some occasional wind – were bothersome, the course itself was more troublesome for the young golfers, especially the final two holes.

The No. 9 par 5 434-yard hole with a slight right dogleg was the most problematic. Of the 43 golfers, 23 finished with a bogey, five others had a double bogey, one had a triple bogey and two had a quad bogey. Eleven players had a par. Ayuso made the only birdie on the hole.

The par 4 305-yard No. 8 was a bit tamer for golfers as 18 earned a par, but the other 25 were under par with 15 bogeys, eight double bogeys and two quad bogeys. There were no birdies on the hole.