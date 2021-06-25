FUTURE MASTERS: McDonald leads locals into final day

Dothan’s Jake McDonald put his disastrous Thursday finish behind to turn in a solid even-par 70 on Friday for a two-day 144 in the 15-18 division of the Press Thornton Future Masters.
McDonald leads the local competitors going into the final day and is one of only three from the Wiregrass who made the cut.
Also playing on the final day will be Dothan’s Matthew Streitman, who shot a 76 after a first round 71 for a two-day 147, and Jon Ed Steed of Enterprise, who shot a second round 72 following a first round 75 to also stand at 147.
For McDonald, the even-par round was welcomed. A day earlier, he was cruising at 2-under par before finishing his round with three bogeys and a triple-bogey on 18.
He had a 6:39 a.m. tee off on Friday, thus didn’t have much time to labor over the Thursday round, which ended around 7 p.m.
“I was kind of more shocked than anything yesterday,” McDonald said. “I really didn’t have time to really process what happened, because I didn’t make any mental errors or anything, I just kind of fell apart a little bit and got some bad breaks and hit some bad putts.”
McDonald finished with a flare on Friday with a birdie on No. 9.
“I had 138 into the wind and little bit up the hill,” McDonald said. “I pulled out a 9-iron and I was going to make a nice, soft three-quarter swing.
“I was actually aiming a little more right, but when it got in the wind it drew a little bit and I hit it to about 3 feet and then knocked it in for birdie. It was a good finish.”
McDonald approached the second round in a positive fashion.
“I kind of remembered how good I was hitting it for the first 14 holes yesterday,” McDonald said. “I didn’t hit it as well today as I did yesterday, but I think I made five birdies today, with five bogeys. I hit some good shots today, but I made some mistakes too.”
Steed is a 15-year-old who was playing in the Future Masters for the first time and was a late entry.
“I actually signed up and didn’t get in the first time, but I got in probably a week and a half ago,” Steed said. “A lot of people and a lot of pressure off the first tee and stuff like that, but it’s been a lot of fun playing here. Just all of the college coaches around and just thought I’d give it a shot this year.”
Steed was mostly pleased with his 2-over round.
“I hit the driver real well,” Steed said. “I messed up on a few approach shots; chunked a few of them. My ball striking wasn’t great today, but putted well and made a couple of long putts for birdie that kept me in it.”
For Streitman, a strong finish after being 7-over following his first seven holes on Friday gives him a chance to play on the final day of what will be his final Future Masters.
“After No. 7, old Matthew would have been ready to pack it up and go home and not play tomorrow,” Streitman said. “I started off really bad. I parred 1, then bogeyed 2 and doubled (bogey) 3 after a 4-putt. That’s another one I just had to laugh off. I haven’t had a 4-putt in a long time.
“On 6, I had 174 and I thought it was dead into the wind. So I pulled a 7-iron, which I really didn’t think was even going to get there, and I hit right at the flag and it flew over into the apartments. So that was a quick way to make a double. I bogeyed 7 after I put myself out of position and missed a 10-foot par putt.
“Long story short, I was 7-over through 7 and shot 6-over today.”
Brantley Scott, the AHSAA Class 5A overall champion this season from Rehobeth, had another uncharacteristic round with a 77 after a 79 for a two-day 156 on Thursday to miss the cut in his final Future Masters.
Also missing the cut was Dothan's Mason Crowder, who shot a 77 on Friday after a first round 75 for a two-day 152.
Other local scores included Nicklaus Cook of Enterprise with a 78 for a two-day 157, Jay Palmer of Donalsonville, Ga., with an 81 for a two-da 158, Luke Thornton of Dothan with a 83 for a two-day 160, Alex Broadaway of Dothan with an 87 for a two-day 165, Jackson Cleveland of Troy with an 80 for a two-day 167, Trenton Ables of Slocomb with an 84 for a two-day 168, Jace Calhoun of Banks with an 86 for a two-day 168 and Mac Edge of Dothan with a 86 for a two-day 174.