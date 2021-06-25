FUTURE MASTERS: McDonald leads locals into final day

“I was actually aiming a little more right, but when it got in the wind it drew a little bit and I hit it to about 3 feet and then knocked it in for birdie. It was a good finish.”

McDonald approached the second round in a positive fashion.

“I kind of remembered how good I was hitting it for the first 14 holes yesterday,” McDonald said. “I didn’t hit it as well today as I did yesterday, but I think I made five birdies today, with five bogeys. I hit some good shots today, but I made some mistakes too.”

Steed is a 15-year-old who was playing in the Future Masters for the first time and was a late entry.

“I actually signed up and didn’t get in the first time, but I got in probably a week and a half ago,” Steed said. “A lot of people and a lot of pressure off the first tee and stuff like that, but it’s been a lot of fun playing here. Just all of the college coaches around and just thought I’d give it a shot this year.”

Steed was mostly pleased with his 2-over round.

“I hit the driver real well,” Steed said. “I messed up on a few approach shots; chunked a few of them. My ball striking wasn’t great today, but putted well and made a couple of long putts for birdie that kept me in it.”