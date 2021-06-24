FUTURE MASTERS: Peacock scores 66 to take rain-interrupted first-round lead

The best was saved for last in the first round of the Press Thornton Future Masters 15-18 age division at the Dothan Country Club on Thursday.
Jake Peacock of Milton, Ga., shot a leading 4-under-par 66 and made it in right before play was called for darkness in what was a rain-interrupted round.
Heavy rains caused a delay just after 4 p.m. which lasted for almost two hours with half of the 232-player field still out on the course. There were still 12 groups out on the course when play was called for the day due to darkness. They will return to the course at 6:30 a.m. to complete their first round and then play their second round later in the day.
“Today I just played simple golf from tee to green,” Peacock said. “I hit a lot of fairways and lot of greens. When you’ve got good putting speed all day, it’s hard to make a lot of mistakes.”
Starting on the back nine, Peacock birdied holes 7, 10, 13 and 17 in a round without a bogey.
“On 13 I chipped in for birdie and then 17 I made like a 40-footer for birdie,” Peacock said.
This is the 10th year Peacock has played in the tournament. His best finish was second in the 10-under division. He has signed to play college golf at Western Carolina University.
He is confident going into the second round.
“I believe I’m the leader for a reason and I’m going to stick to that game plan and hopefully post a similar number,” Peacock said. “The game plan is just staying relaxed and stay patient all day because I know I’m a great putter and I’m going to make birdies and it’s just a matter of when they come.”
A golfer with a Dothan connection, Collin Adams of Charlotte, N.C., is tied with Peyton Bonny of Louisville, Ky., for second at 67.
Adams, whose father, Clay, grew up in Dothan, was also among the last golfers in before play was called. Bonny finished his round much earlier in the day.
Adams, a Wake Forest signee, started on the front nine and made the turn at 1-under after birdies on 2, 8 and 9, along with bogeys on 6 and 7. On the back, Adams birdied 11 and 16 to finish strong.
“I just hit it pretty solid all day,” Adams said. “I missed a few short ones kind of early on and started rolling it a little bit better towards the end. I didn’t miss many greens and was able to roll in a few putts at the end.”
Adams was on the 12th green when play was stopped due to the rain.
“It played pretty much the same,” Adams said of the course when play resumed. “It wasn’t that big of a deal. The greens were rolling about the same.”
Co-leader Bonny, a 17-year-old, missed the cut last year in his first appearance in the prestigious junior tournament, but has a better grasp on things this year.
“I feel like the more experience you have in this tournament, the better you’re going to do,” Bonny said.
“This course kind of has its quirks, I guess. Last year I didn’t know where to miss it. This year I had more knowledge about the course, which was better.”
Bonny, who had a 7:33 a.m. tee time on hole No. 10, was 4-under at the turn.
“I was hitting them close and the putter was good at first,” Bonny said. “I started on 10 and hit it in the trees and then made par. I almost 3-putted on (first hole), so it was a little shaky start.
“I made a good par on 11; I had to get up and down. Then birdied 12, birdied 14 and 15, and then 18.
“On 18, I had like 200 (yards) and hit to like 8 feet. I think that was the best birdie out of all of them.”
Bonny tried to stay steady the rest of the way.
“On the front side I was just trying to play conservative and make pars,” Bonny said. “I had two bogeys (4 and 7) and birdied 8. It was a good birdie. I had a 3-wood about 100 yards in and I hit to about a foot.”
Carter Loflin of Duluth, Ga., who won the Future Masters overall crown last year as a 16-year-old, shot a 2-under 68 to be very much in the mix.
He said it “feels pretty weird” coming back as the defending champion to a course he’s played many times over the years.
“Walking in, I feel a little bit different just because I know I can win here,” Loflin said. “I kind of had to prove it to myself last year. It definitely feels like a step away from my home course, really, just because I feel so comfortable here.”
Loflin’s life as a golfer has changed since winning the coveted title.
“It’s changed a bunch,” Loflin said. “I committed to the University of Georgia and this one was a big part of me getting to that spot. The assistant coach started texting and calling me pretty much right after because this was a good field and a pretty legit place to get a win and have your name on it. It really helped me out a lot with college recruiting and everything.”
Cole Imig, an 18-year-old from Birmingham, has played in the tournament for seven years without much success. On Thursday, the UAB signee started out with a bang in going 2-under through four holes. Started on the back nine, Imig had birdies on 10, 12 and 13.
“I was just making 10-footers, really,” Imig said of the early success.
Imig is excited about starting out so well in what will be his final try in the Future Masters.
“I’m used to seeing all of my older friends here and it’s weird seeing all of my younger friends here and I’m the oldest,” Imig said. “I played really conservative today and just let the birdies come to me. I tried not to make any big mistakes.”
Also at 2-under 68 after the first round were Connor McCann of Milton, Ga., Parker Highsmith of Valdosta, Ga., Paul Bruce of Guntersville and Camden Smith of Windemere, Fla. Coming in at 69 were Wyatt Brackett of Dalton, Ga., and Blake Rigdon of Destin, Fla.
For a complete list of scores from the first round and tee times for the second round, check www.futuremastersgolf.com