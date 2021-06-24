FUTURE MASTERS: Peacock scores 66 to take rain-interrupted first-round lead

Co-leader Bonny, a 17-year-old, missed the cut last year in his first appearance in the prestigious junior tournament, but has a better grasp on things this year.

“I feel like the more experience you have in this tournament, the better you’re going to do,” Bonny said.

“This course kind of has its quirks, I guess. Last year I didn’t know where to miss it. This year I had more knowledge about the course, which was better.”

Bonny, who had a 7:33 a.m. tee time on hole No. 10, was 4-under at the turn.

“I was hitting them close and the putter was good at first,” Bonny said. “I started on 10 and hit it in the trees and then made par. I almost 3-putted on (first hole), so it was a little shaky start.

“I made a good par on 11; I had to get up and down. Then birdied 12, birdied 14 and 15, and then 18.

“On 18, I had like 200 (yards) and hit to like 8 feet. I think that was the best birdie out of all of them.”

Bonny tried to stay steady the rest of the way.