Boosted by an eagle on the par 5 No. 7, Davis Petty of Spartanburg, South Carolina, fired a sizzling first round 6-under-par 66 on Sunday to sit atop the leader board of the 11-12 age division of the Press Thornton Future Masters at Highland Oaks.

There were still five foursomes on the course when play was called due to darkness and those players will return to the course at 6:30 Monday morning to complete their opening round. A rain delay for more than an hour earlier in the day backed up play.

Starting on the Marshwood course, Petty got off to a hot start with three birdies to start the round and had six birdies on his first nine with one bogey to make the turn at 5-under.

“I hit it great this whole round and made some good putts and I just kind of took advantage of shorter holes,” Petty said. “I had one (birdie) from like 15-feet and one from like 12 to 15 feet on 5, but that was about it.”

After a par on No. 1 of the Highlands course to begin his final nine holes, Petty then ran into a little trouble with two straight bogeys. However, he then made par, birdie and then an eagle to finish strong down the stretch.

“It was a shorter par 5 and I had 160 to the hole and I hit a 6-iron just right of the pin … and it ended up about 8 feet right … and just made the putt,” Petty said of the eagle.

With the strong round, Petty is confident going into second round play Monday.

“It gives me a lot of momentum,” Petty said. "It’s a great start to play this good on the first day, but just trying to really focus on tomorrow.”

Petty likes the layout of the Highland Oaks course, which is longer and wider than the regular home of the Future Masters at the Dothan Country Club, which is undergoing renovations.

“Here it’s a lot open off the fairway and then a lot of slope into the greens,” Petty said. “If you’re ball striking is well, it’s very capable of attacking, and that’s what I did today.”

Two strokes back of Petty is Charith Chintam of Irvine, California, who came in at 68 despite a bogey on the final hole. Luke An of Houston is three strokes back at 69.

Chintam got on a roll with birdies on three straight holes down the stretch to go 5-under before making bogey on his final hole.

“I was hitting darts at it and I was like, ‘I’m going to make these putts,’” Chintam said. “I was feeling confident and I wasn’t dropping down even if I made a bogey or two.

“I was hitting good approach shots. I made like a 12-foot putt … that was like the longest one I made today.”

Chintam wastes little time once reaching the green.

“I really don’t like to over think it,” Chintam said. “When I read the green too long, I tend to overthink and miss it. I just like to play a little faster so I don’t worry about it.

“It’s a beautiful course and it’s playing really tough. There are a lot of good players out there.”

Dothan’s Mac Steltenpohl was in contention much of the day and was 3-under after 11 holes – which included three straight birdies on Nos. 6, 7 and 8 – but ran into trouble at times on the back nine to finish at 1-over 73.

Two other Dothan golfers are competing in the 11-12 age division. Douglas Lee came in at 7-over and Wiley Alford is at 18-over after the first round.

For a complete list of scores and tee times, go to www.futuremastersgolf.com