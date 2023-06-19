Everybody will still be trying to catch Davis Petty of Spartanburg, South Carolina, going into the final round of the 11-12 age division of the Press Thornton Future Masters at Highland Oaks.

After a first-round 6-under-par 66, Petty followed it up with a solid 1-under 71 on Monday for a two-round 137 to maintain the lead with 18 holes left to play.

Three strokes back of the lead are Luke An of Houston and Hudson Justus of Gainesville, Georgia. Justus had a strong round of 4-under on Monday while An finished at 1-under for the day for two day totals of 140.

Heavy rains delayed the start of the round by 2 ½ hours and several more weather delays made it a long day for Petty and the rest of the competitors in the division.

Petty was scheduled to tee off at 6:57 a.m., but it was after 9 a.m. when he finally teed it up.

“It’s hard to keep concentration,” Petty said of the delays. “We actually had a delay before we teed off for two hours and then I was on the 13th green and we had to wait another 35 minutes. Then we got back out and we had another delay for about 30 minutes.

“Yeah, it was very tough to concentrate, but I felt like I handled it pretty well. I just had two bad golf swings that caused a double-bogey (hole 15) but really recovered after that.”

While the 11-12 and 10-under age division were able to finish their rounds, the first group of the 13-14 competitors didn’t tee off until 3:30 p.m. and they weren’t expected to finish their second round before nightfall. Those in the 13-14 division will return to the course early Tuesday morning to complete their second round before turning around and playing the final round later in the day.

All three age divisions are scheduled to have a champion crowned Tuesday if the weather doesn’t get in the way.

After Petty made the double-bogey on No. 15, he responded with a birdie on the next hole to get back to 1-under for the day and 7-under for the tournament.

“I knew I had a pretty short hole coming up and hit a great tee ball and had a wedge in and just really tried to focus up and hit a great putt,” Petty said.

He then made par on the final two holes, draining a nice uphill putt on his final hole.

“I didn’t hit a great iron shot and hit it 5 feet short on the putt and just buried it, so I was very proud and excited about capitalizing and really getting through the round,” Petty said.

The rainy weather made it challenging to say the least.

“The wind was a little heavier today and the course was more wet, so it definitely played a factor,” Petty said. “But I was really confident I could really grind it through and played a pretty clean round.”

While Petty is the man to beat going into Tuesday’s round, he’s certainly not overconfident.

“I feel like there is still a lot of golf to play and there are a lot of great players in this field,” Petty said. “I still feel like you still have to play a really great round tomorrow to win because it’s a huge tournament … the best players in America are here. So I’m just really telling myself there’s still golf to play … the job is not done.”

Dothan natives Mac Steltenpohl and Douglas Lee each shot rounds of 4-over 76 on Monday, while Wiley Alford shot an 82.

To see a complete list of scores and tee times for Tuesday, go to www.futuremastersgolf.com.