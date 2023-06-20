Davis Petty of Spartanburg, S.C., made sure there was no drama down the stretch in winning the 11-12 age division of the Press Thornton Future Masters on Tuesday at Highland Oaks.

Petty, a 12-year-old, was the leader after the first round following a 6-under-par 66, followed it up with a solid 1-under 71 in round two and finished off with a 3-under 69 to win by six strokes over Hudson Justus of Gainesville, Georgia, who shot an even-par 72 on the final day. Justus won the 10-under title two years ago.

The third and final birdie for Petty came on the final hole. When he drained the 7-foot putt, he turned and walked away from the hole to soak in the moment.

“Just relief from stress,” Petty said of the seconds after he drained the final putt. “Knowing I had a big lead going into the last hole, I mean I was not worried, but just to have that final putt go in … I hadn’t had much go in the whole day … that was awesome.”

It’s rare that a golfer leads in this tournament wire-to-wire, but Petty did so by staying consistent throughout the three days of competition and never wavered when things got a little tough from time to time.

“Patience I would say,” Petty said of the success. “Never getting ahead of yourself and staying in the moment and always focusing on the next shot and not worrying about the past.”

On Tuesday, little went wrong as he had three birdies and had a bogey-free round. It was the perfect recipe to complete the three rounds with a 10-under, 206 total.

“Consistency was definitely key, especially leading going into the final round with the lead,” Petty said. “I’m so thankful I was very consistent today and just really played my game and didn’t force anything, and got it done.”

It marks just the second year Petty has played in the Future Masters, but it’s already a tournament at the top of his list.

“It means a lot to me,” Petty said of winning. “I’ve had this one marked on my calendar. Winning this one is awesome.”

Petty had plenty of fans following him during the three days in Dothan, from family members to friends from South Carolina.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone who supported me and the golf course for holding this tournament, especially since Dothan Country Club is going through renovations,” Petty said. “I am very thankful for everyone who helped me.”

Luke An of Houston finished third with a 213 total, followed by Bento Assis of Boca Raton, Florida, (214), Tyler Newsome of Augusta, Georgia, (215), Beck Patrick of Johns Creek, Georgia, (216), Michael Frasure of Clermont, Florida, (216), Kaden Leivian of Wichita (219), Logan McGinn of South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, (219) and Martin Bustos of Chattanooga (219).