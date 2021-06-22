FUTURE MASTERS: Roberts overcomes Ballis on final hole for 13-14 division win

Both second shots for the golfers fell short of the green, but Roberts then chipped within a couple of feet of the hole. The chip shot for Ballis was on the green but well short of the hole.

Needing to drain the long putt to have any chance at all, Ballis rolled the ball uphill and it slipped just past the hole.

Roberts wrapped up the win with an easy two-foot putt for par to win it with a 66 on the day and a three-round 202. Ballis finished second two strokes back at 204 following rounds of 66-67-71.

“I wish I would have stayed more calm to the end and not get more nervous, but man it’s really had to do under these circumstances,” Ballis said. “I was proud of the way I battled today and it was just unfortunate on 18.”

Down three strokes to begin the round, Roberts came out on fire Tuesday with five birdies in his first seven holes (Nos. 1, 2, 5, 6 and 7) to briefly take the lead.

“I just got off to a really good start,” Roberts said. “I was just hitting greens and making some 20 to 25-footers and that really got me started.”

Ballis, who finished the front nine at even par, knew he just had to keep his composure during the birdie run by Roberts.