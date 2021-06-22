FUTURE MASTERS: Roberts overcomes Ballis on final hole for 13-14 division win

Tied going to the final hole of the 13-14 age division of the Press Thornton Future Masters, eventual champion Jack Roberts of St. Mary’s, Ga., and Bowen Ballis of Shenandoah, Texas, went into the right rough off the tee on No. 18.
Ballis, who was the first and second round leader and had been a model of consistency during the tournament at the Dothan Country Club, then made a mental mistake that rattled him with the tourney on the line.
“They had the course playing lift, clean and place in the fairway all day and my ball ended up like 5 feet in the rough and I lift, cleaned and placed it,” Ballis said.
The “lift, clean and place” rule was in effect on Tuesday due to morning rain conditions, but only for the golfers in the fairway. It’s a common rule that allows the ball to be picked up, cleaned and placed back down no more than a club-length from the original lie.
“It was just kind of a no-brainer,” Ballis said. “I just kind of went up and put the tee down and picked the ball up, so I go to one stroke down.”
Roberts then knew his path to the championship was suddenly easier.
“We both hit poor drives and unfortunately he marked the ball in the rough and got a penalty,” Roberts said. “Then I knew I just needed to get on the green and two-putt for par and that would pretty much seal the deal.”
Both second shots for the golfers fell short of the green, but Roberts then chipped within a couple of feet of the hole. The chip shot for Ballis was on the green but well short of the hole.
Needing to drain the long putt to have any chance at all, Ballis rolled the ball uphill and it slipped just past the hole.
Roberts wrapped up the win with an easy two-foot putt for par to win it with a 66 on the day and a three-round 202. Ballis finished second two strokes back at 204 following rounds of 66-67-71.
“I wish I would have stayed more calm to the end and not get more nervous, but man it’s really had to do under these circumstances,” Ballis said. “I was proud of the way I battled today and it was just unfortunate on 18.”
Down three strokes to begin the round, Roberts came out on fire Tuesday with five birdies in his first seven holes (Nos. 1, 2, 5, 6 and 7) to briefly take the lead.
“I just got off to a really good start,” Roberts said. “I was just hitting greens and making some 20 to 25-footers and that really got me started.”
Ballis, who finished the front nine at even par, knew he just had to keep his composure during the birdie run by Roberts.
“Really there is nothing you can do when somebody is going that low,” Ballis said. “You can’t control what they’re doing, so you just try to focus on yourself and keep on battling because anything can happen in nine holes.”
Roberts then lost the lead after bogeys on 11 and 12 as Ballis birdied 10 and 12. Roberts pulled back even with birdies on 15 and 16 before both bogeyed 17 to set up the final hole showdown.
“The last couple of holes it was a battle,” said Roberts, who had rounds of 67, 69 and 66.
Roberts was also the winner in the 10-under division in the 2017 Future Masters and was coming off a victory last week in the Southern Junior Championship in Lake Oconee, Ga.
“It feels good,” Roberts said of the FM win. “You know, it’s such a good field and such a good tournament that I’m honored to win the tournament.”
Five golfers finished five strokes back at 207 – Pavel Tsar of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., William Hartman of Marvin, N.C., Alexander Weinberg of New York, N.Y., Alex Long of Lakewood Ranch, Fla., and Matvey Golovanov of Boca Raton, Fla.
Mason Kucia of Indian Land, S.C., came in at 208, while Samuel Duran of Panama City, Panama, and Hugh Faulkner of Greenville, S.C., wrapped up the top 10 at 209.
For a complete list of the scores, go to www.futuremastersgolf.com