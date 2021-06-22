FUTURE MASTERS: Russell and "lucky hat" win 11-12 division by two strokes

Miles Russell may never take the “lucky hat” off after winning the 11-12 age division of the Press Thornton Future Masters on Tuesday at the Dothan Country Club.
The 12-year-old from Jacksonville Beach, Fla., defeated Zabe Shores of Pinehurst, N.C., and John John Santospago of Charlotte, N.C., by two strokes to gain the victory.
After starting the tournament with a 72, Russell shot back-to-back scores of 67 for a 206 total.
While the 72 was his worst round, it included a hole-in-one on No. 11 and perhaps even more important, a new hat for the rest of the tournament.
“When I made my hole-in-one, Hudson Hatch (an 11-12 division competitor) gave me a hat I saw at his house that I really liked, so it’s called the lucky hat now,” Russell said.
Russell needed a little luck to hold onto his lead down the stretch.
After a charging Santospago made birdie on 16 to pull within two strokes, Russell hit his tee shot on 17 left into a fairway bunker.
“I had not a bad lie, but not a good lie, either, and I just tried to hit it good and have a nice high cut to it and it would be on the green,” Russell said of his thought process. “But if I didn’t, I would chunk it and I was going to leave myself just a 20-yard chip shot.”
Russell did chunk it, leaving himself short of the green. His third shot, however, was beautifully played and landed within a few feet of the hole. He tapped in for par to remain two strokes ahead.
On 18, Russell went into the left fairway bunker off the tee.
“I was just trying to get up on the green or anywhere short of the green and just get up and down for par,” Russell said of his second shot.
Like on 17, the shot out of the sand trap landed far short of the green.
“It kind of came out a little right and I had a bad kick right,” Russell said. “I just had to get up and down for par.”
Russell’s third shot went past the hole, setting up a tough putt for par, but the calm and cool player drained it to clinch the victory.
Russell has been in big-time situations before and it showed. He won the 11 age division of the U.S. Kids Championship World Championship in Pinehurst, N.C., last August. He also competed in the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club as a 9-year-old.
“It’s very exciting and it’s a fun feeling,” Russell said of the Future Masters victory. “I kind of got off to a slow start on the first four holes.
“I parred the first three holes and made a bogey on 4, but then I had a chance for birdie on 5 and had a chance for birdie on 6, and then I made a birdie on 7 and made a good birdie on 8. On 8, I hit a 3-wood off the tee and kind of pushed it into the rough. I made probably a 20-footer for birdie.”
Russell was steady all three days.
“I’ve just been in the fairways and hit the greens and the putts will go down as long as you hit good putts,” he said.
Going into the day, Shores was the leader by one stroke over Russell and Nicholas Canitano at 138. Though he had a solid round Tuesday with an even-par 70, capped by a birdie on the final hole, Shores couldn’t keep up the pace set by Russell or the charging Santospago (both 67).
Santospago, three strokes off the lead entering the round, came out strong to get in serious contention.
“I got off to a good start,” Santospago said. “I birdied 1 and 2. I had a bad bogey on 3 with a 3-putt. I had pars on 4, 5 and 6 and bogeyed 7 when I hit it onto the left greenside bunker. I made a good par on 8 and birdied 9, which kind of got me going.
“I should have made a birdie on 10, but didn’t. Good up and down on 11. On 12, I had a little tap in for birdie.”
But down the stretch, it was Russell remaining steady in holding off Shores (69-69-70—208) and Santospago (70-71-67 – 208).
Davis Wotnosky of Wake Forest, N.C., finished fourth at 209 after a final day 66. Sohan Patel of Weston, Fla., also shot a 66 on Tuesday and finished at 210 along with Hatch of Charleston, S.C. The 66s by Wotnosky and Patel were the best round by any golfer during the three days for the 11-12 division.
William Long of Alpharetta, Ga., came in at 211, Arjun Somani of Scottsdale, Ariz., at 212 and Lucas Gimenez of Jacksonville, Fla., and Canitano each finished at 213.
