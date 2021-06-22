FUTURE MASTERS: Russell and "lucky hat" win 11-12 division by two strokes

Russell did chunk it, leaving himself short of the green. His third shot, however, was beautifully played and landed within a few feet of the hole. He tapped in for par to remain two strokes ahead.

On 18, Russell went into the left fairway bunker off the tee.

“I was just trying to get up on the green or anywhere short of the green and just get up and down for par,” Russell said of his second shot.

Like on 17, the shot out of the sand trap landed far short of the green.

“It kind of came out a little right and I had a bad kick right,” Russell said. “I just had to get up and down for par.”

Russell’s third shot went past the hole, setting up a tough putt for par, but the calm and cool player drained it to clinch the victory.

Russell has been in big-time situations before and it showed. He won the 11 age division of the U.S. Kids Championship World Championship in Pinehurst, N.C., last August. He also competed in the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club as a 9-year-old.

“It’s very exciting and it’s a fun feeling,” Russell said of the Future Masters victory. “I kind of got off to a slow start on the first four holes.