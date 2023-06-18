Finishing in the last group, Ryan Pugh of Birmingham held onto a one-stroke lead after saving par on his final hole for a 5-under 67 during the first round of the 13-14 age division of the Press Thornton Future Masters at Highland Oaks on Sunday.

One stroke back is Chase Bauer of Gotha, Florida, who came in at 68, while two strokes off the pace are Rory Asselta of Ramsey, New Jersey, and Carson Higginbotham of Clarksburg, West Virginia.

For Pugh, one of his biggest putts may have been the last of the day.

Playing his final nine on the Highlands course, which serves as the front, Pugh’s approach shot on the par 5 landed above the hole on the green for a tough downhill putt opportunity. Pugh’s first putt slipped past the hole, but the golfer was able to sink it from there from about 5 feet or so to finish with a par and remain atop the leaderboard.

Pugh, who is 14, had six birdies – three on each side – with his lone bogey coming on the second hole of his final nine.

“I struggled in the practice round with my drive, so I kind of worked it out yesterday afternoon,” Pugh said. “My drives were on point today and my second shots were good and my putter was really good today.”

With the tournament being held at Highland Oaks this year while the Dothan Country Club undergoes major renovations to its course, Pugh felt comfortable on the different layout.

“I like this course,” Pugh said. “It’s a very scoreable course. There’s not a lot of trouble, but you’ve definitely got to keep it in play.”

Being in the last group to tee off meant Pugh and others with late tee times battled the humid conditions a bit more than those who began early.

“I had one of my friends playing with me from home, Denton Brooks, and we were both drenched the whole way,” Pugh said.

On the flip side, Pugh will have an 8:36 a.m. tee time Monday for the second round of three-day tournament.

“I’m just going to get some good sleep and come back ready to play tomorrow,” Pugh said.

Bauer finished his round of 4-under strong. After a bogey on his next to last hole, Bauer responded with a birdie.

“I knew I wanted to make birdie to get back to 4-under, because I was a little salty after that bogey,” Bauer said.

Bauer, who started on the back nine of the Marshwood course and finished on the front of Highlands, caught a bit of a break on his final hole, a par 5, to finish the round with a birdie.

“I hit a pretty good drive,” Bauer said. “I got lucky because I clipped a little bit of the right trees and they kicked me out to the fairway.

“There I had about 280 in and hit a 5-wood over the big tree and had about 60 yards in. That’s a really good number for me … just like a soft lob wedge … I hit that to about 4 feet and made that putt.”

For Bauer, who was 5-under after 11 holes, a solid short game was the key to success.

“Today, my wedge game was on fire,” Bauer said. “I was sticking everything to like 10 feet and I was making the putt.

“I had some struggles on the front nine, which was my back nine, with two bogeys and three birdies. I was just making sure I was staying in it because I knew I had a great round going.”

The bogey on No. 8 before his final birdie was almost in to save par.

“I hit a good drive, it’s just the wind started pushing it a little bit into the bunker,” Bauer said. “I didn’t hit a great bunker shot out of there and was about 20 yards short. I hit the chip to about 5 feet and I lipped out.”

Being in the second group of golfers teeing off at 6:39 a.m. was beneficial for Bauer.

“For me, I’m a morning guy, so getting up early is easier for me than most others,” Bauer said. “Really, I like to get out early so I can get through with my round early and beat the heat and all of the rain.”

Bauer finished runner-up in the 11-12 age division a year ago and was eager to get back to the Future Masters.

“Last year coming in second is like a bittersweet feeling, because second out here (Future Masters) is really good playing,” he said. “But I really wanted to come out here and do the best I can to win this thing.”

Asselta, though just two strokes off the lead, almost came into the clubhouse tied with Bauer.

On his final hole, also the Par 5 No. 9 of Highlands, his putt for birdie lipped out, just like had been the case for the golfer who putted just before him.

“Sheppard McKenzie went before me and his ball was down in the cup … I said, ‘Good birdie to him’ and then it lipped out,” Asselt said. “And then I went right after him and my ball was in too and it just lipped out.”

Asselta had five birdies and two bogeys during the round.

“I had a really good birdie on hole 4, the par 3 with the water in the back,” Asselta said. “I hit it to like a foot and tapped it in. The first four holes I was scrambling to make pars, then I started getting comfortable and made a birdie on 5 and started getting on a roll. When I’m rolling the putter good, everything just seems to follow after it.”

