FUTURE MASTERS: Shores surges to 11-12 age division lead after two rounds

“If you just keep the ball in the fairway and don’t make any mistakes, you’ll do pretty good,” said Russell, who is playing in the tournament for the third time. “I like fast greens and firm greens. It’s a tight golf course and I play pretty well on it. Just keep doing the same thing and hope it gets even better.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Canitano said solid putting led to his 67 after an opening round 72.

“When I got in trouble, I really got my stroking going and my putts started just falling in the hole,” Canitano said. “A few lip outs today, but all close and no 3-putts.”

He felt more comfortable on the course Monday and it showed.

“I think I felt more relaxed on the second day without having those butterflies in my stomach,” he said. “I’ve just got to keep going and focusing on my game. I can’t control anybody else. I can only control what I do and my emotions.”

Somani improved from a first round 74 to a second day 68 in making a charge. It’s the first year the 11-year-old has played in the tournament.

“Today I felt like my drives were much better,” Somani said of the second round. “On this course, I’ve noticed that if you hit your drives bad, your round is going to be really tough.