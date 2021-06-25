FUTURE MASTERS: Smith in front in crowded leaderboard going to final round

Smith started on the back nine.

“On No. 17 was a really good birdie," he said. "I hit a good drive that just carried the right bunker a little bit out of the rough. I got one that flew on me and I got lucky that it stayed in the fringe. It left me a pretty straight putt down the hill and I just let it trip in the edge. It was perfect.

“On the next hole was pretty good for me. I hit a good drive with a low draw that went forever up in the fairway. I had 168 to the back pin on 18.

"Knowing the one thing you can’t do is go long. I left it short about 15 feet up the hill. I made that one dead center and that got me going."

First round leader Peacock fell off the pace a bit in the second round with a 73 after a first round 66. After starting the back nine with a birdie, he had a double-bogey on 11 and bogeys on 12 and 13.

“I kind of got frustrated and couldn’t get my putter going,” Peacock said. “My mental game kind of broke down a little bit towards the middle of the round and had a rough stretch for three holes.

“But other than that, it was still fairly OK within the day. I’m still in striking position.