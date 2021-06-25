FUTURE MASTERS: Smith in front in crowded leaderboard going to final round

Camden Smith of Windermere, Fla., only started playing golf two years ago and is playing the Press Thornton Future Masters for the first time.
He certainly proved he belongs with the big boys of junior golf.
Smith, a 17-year-old, shot a second round 1-under-par 69 to pair with a first round 68 for a 3-under-par 137 total and will take a two-stroke lead into the final round of the 15-18 age division Saturday at the Dothan Country Club.
“This will be my first ever time playing a big tournament like this close to the lead, so I’ll just have to settle in and know I’m ready to be here and know I can definitely pull it off if I stay in my mindset,” Smith said.
“I’ve got to clean up a few things on the putting green, hit some balls on the range and get ready for tomorrow.”
It will be a free for all for the coveted overall crown.
The defending champion, Carter Loflin of Duluth, Ga., and the winner of two years ago, Jones Free of Selma, are two strokes back at 139, as is Jake Peacock of Milton, Ga., who was the first round leader.
Smith was 3-under at the turn for the round on Friday and slipped up a bit on his final nine before steadying the ship.
“I started off really well," Smith said. "I let some shots get the best of me midway through the round. I made two birdies making the turn that really got me in a good spot."
Smith started on the back nine.
“On No. 17 was a really good birdie," he said. "I hit a good drive that just carried the right bunker a little bit out of the rough. I got one that flew on me and I got lucky that it stayed in the fringe. It left me a pretty straight putt down the hill and I just let it trip in the edge. It was perfect.
“On the next hole was pretty good for me. I hit a good drive with a low draw that went forever up in the fairway. I had 168 to the back pin on 18.
"Knowing the one thing you can’t do is go long. I left it short about 15 feet up the hill. I made that one dead center and that got me going."
First round leader Peacock fell off the pace a bit in the second round with a 73 after a first round 66. After starting the back nine with a birdie, he had a double-bogey on 11 and bogeys on 12 and 13.
“I kind of got frustrated and couldn’t get my putter going,” Peacock said. “My mental game kind of broke down a little bit towards the middle of the round and had a rough stretch for three holes.
“But other than that, it was still fairly OK within the day. I’m still in striking position.
“I just need to be more aggressive with my putts. I left a lot of putts short today and there’s no chance of them going in if you leave them short.”
Collin Adams of Charlotte, N.C., who shot a first round 67, got off to another strong start on Friday and was 3-under for the round at the turn with four birdies and a bogey after starting on the back nine.
However, things didn’t go so well on his final nine. Adams made a double-bogey on 2, a bogey on 3 and a triple-bogey on 6 to finish at 3-over 73 for a two-day 140.
“I thought I hit a pretty good shot,” Adams said of the triple-bogey. “I had 178 yards in and I hit a 175-yard club. I pulled it a little and just flew it up over the green and it went out of bounds, and ended up making triple from there.”
Adams, however, kept his composure to par out.
“I really wanted to get one or two birdies coming in to maybe be a little bit closer to the lead going to tomorrow,” Adams said. “I was kind of locking in trying to make a few putts. I had three decent looks coming in, but just couldn’t make any of them.”
Adams, who was born in Dothan and lived here until the family moved to Charlotte when he was 10, still has family and friends here.
“There are a lot of people I still know, which is kind of cool to see them out here,” Adams said.
He plans to be aggressive on the final round to make up some lost ground.
“Just go make lots of birdies – that’s the goal – and see what happens,” Adams said.
Brycen Jones of Thomasville, Ga., and Jace Butcher of Wake Forest, N.C., were among those in 12 groups who had to finish their first round early Friday morning due to play being called Thursday night due to darkness.
Both golfers finished over par in the first round – Jones at 76 and Butcher at 73 – but quickly regrouped and began second round play after a 15-minute break which resulted in strong scores in round two – Jones with a sizzling 4-under 66 and Butcher with a 67.
Jones had four birdies on his back nine in the second round for his finish.
“I hit more greens and made more putts,” Jones simply said. “On 17 I made one (birdie) from just above the bunker. I putted it down and it just happened to go in.”
Butcher ended his first round with double-bogeys on two of his final four holes early Friday, but quickly got on track during second round play later in the morning for his 67.
“On the front nine today I got off to a slow start and struggled through eight, and then birdied 9 and birdied 10 and got a few more putts rolling in to get a good back nine going,” Butcher said.
Butcher said it was important to be ready mentally and physically for what was a long day on the course.
“You’ve got to make sure to keep eating and drinking because you can get dehydrated really easily out here and you’ve got to always stay focused,” Butcher said. “You can’t let yourself at this course especially lose focus on any shot, because one bad shot on this course will ruin your entire day.”
Butcher said despite the rough ending to his first round, he was confident he could rebound well.
“I knew that I was playing good golf and the two bad holes I had on the first round were kind of just fluke holes,” Butcher said. “I didn’t really hit any bad shots. I just didn’t make very good decisions on those two holes. I knew I could go low on this course. It kind of suits my game well.”
Tyler Bjorgum of Gulf Shores turned his game around on Friday with a 66 following a first round 77. This is his third year in the tournament and he hasn’t made the cut until now. He said making the cut was his goal all year long.
“I just went hole-by-hole today and didn’t worry about things,” Bjorgum said. “Yesterday, it seems like I was worrying about the future and today I was staying in the present.”
Bjorgum had six birdies on the day.
“On 11 I had a downhill foot from about 60 foot and somehow it just dropped – I got pretty lucky,” Bjorgum said. “On 14, I dropped that one in from about 40 foot. The other ones I just stuck them pretty close.”