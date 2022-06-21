FUTURE MASTERS: Somani surges to 11-12 victory

Arjun Somani prefers to be the hunter instead of the hunted going into the final round of a tournament.

But once he catches up and passes those ahead, he feels confident he can stay in control.

Such was the case Tuesday as Somani of Scottsdale, Ariz., caught second-round leader Chase Bauer of Gotha, Fla., on the fourth hole and took the lead for good on the sixth on the way to winning the 11-12 age division of the Press Thornton Future Masters by three strokes at the Dothan Country Club.

“I hit every fairway on the back nine, which made it super easy and I was hitting it far,” Somani said. “I didn’t really have to play conservative because I didn’t have any 6-irons in or anything … it was mainly 9-irons and pitching wedges, stuff like that. With those clubs I can normally attack, so I feel like I was just playing my game.”

Somani birdied the last three holes to pull away from Bauer in finishing 3-under par 67 for the day and 7-under 203 for the tournament in what was a tight contest between the two and Nemo Tsai of Ann Arbor, Mich.

The 15th and 16th holes proved pivotal in the three-way battle.

Tsai hit his second shot way over the green and into a water hazard and ended up with a double-bogey on the par 5. Somani made a bogey and Bauer birdied.

“I was in a divot on 15,” Somani said of his drive. “I wasn’t happy about that bogey and Chase birdied, so I was only up 1 going into the last three.”

With three holes left, Somani had a one stroke lead over Bauer and a three stroke lead over Tsai.

“Chase hit a perfect drive on 16 and I hit a good drive and then I hit a pretty bad wedge shot and had about 45 feet and I sunk that and I think Chase made par,” Somani said.

Both Somani and Bauer made birdie putts on 17 and each had strong tee shots straight down the fairway on the final hole.

Somani then hit his second shot within about 4 feet of the hole to virtually clinch the victory.

“It felt good because Chase is a really good player and he had an open shot right at the flag,” Somani said of his approach shot. “I knew he was going to have a birdie putt. It felt good because I knew I could at least make a par there.”

Instead, Somani calmly dropped the slight uphill birdie putt to finish off the victory.

“I think it’s the biggest,” the 12-year-old who finished eighth in the division a year ago said of the victory.

He didn’t get off to a great shot in the round, but knew he was in position to make a move after three holes.

“Up until then I missed a 5-foot birdie putt on 1, so I wasn’t happy about that,” Somani said.

“Then the next two holes I missed like 15- and 20- footers, so I knew I could have been a little more under par.

“And then on 4, got a birdie and Chase bogeyed, and that’s when I took a one stroke lead.

“He tied me on the next hole, which he birdied with a nice bounce back, and I missed like a 12-footer for birdie. On the next hole, Chase doubled that hole and I took the lead back there.”

Somani never relinquished the advantage at that point.

Tsai finished the round at even-par 70 for a three-round 208. Three players came in at 212: Bento Assis of Boca Raton, Fla., Nicholas Brown of Sarasota, Fla., and Grayson Baucom of Hickory, N.C.

Rounding out the top 10 were Ainslie Stanford of Edmond, Okla. (213), Leo Graham of Greenwich, Conn. (214), Maxwell Morgan of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (215) and Christian Koehn of Winter Park, Fla. (216).