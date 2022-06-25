FUTURE MASTERS: Spielman holds on in final hole to win Future Masters

It appeared any drama was over when eventual champion Tyler Spielman of Cave Creek, Ariz., teed off on the final hole holding a two-stroke advantage over Parker Claxton in the 73rd Annual Press Thornton Future Masters on Saturday at the Dothan Country Club.

But when Spielman’s second shot went into the right bunker and his third landed on and stuck in the sprinkler head just beyond the bunker on the fringe of the green, the victory was far from wrapped up.

“Oh yeah, I made it interesting for sure,” Spielman said. “I knew that sprinkler head was there, but I didn’t really accelerate through it and I kind of got unlucky when it hit the sprinkler head because it would have probably rolled out to like 10 feet.

“I was kind of mad that it hit it, but I didn’t hit the best bunker shot. I mean, at the end of the day, I still had a pretty easy two-putt.”

The approach shot into the bunker by Spielman out of the left rough had opened the door for Claxton.

Claxton took advantage, hitting his approach shot from the fairway below the hole, but certainly within birdie range.

“I just tried to hit a good putt and you never know what’s going to happen,” Claxton said.

The try for birdie came up short, and Claxton tapped in for par.

“It just didn’t go my way,” Claxton said. “I did alright today, but couldn’t really do it when it counted.”

Spielman got free relief after his ball stuck in the sprinkler head and would putt from the fringe in what would be his fourth shot.

“I knew I had to two-putt to win,” Spielman said.

It proved to be a good putt that rested next to the hole. An easy tap-in gave Spielman a bogey and the victory was secured.

“It was a little nerve-racking, but it was really relaxing when I hit it to within a foot,” Spielman said.

The one-stroke victory ended what was a consistent three rounds for Spielman, who had back-to-back 68s before a final round even-par 70 for a 206 final tally.

Claxton, a Claxton, Ga., native and Georgia Southern golf signee, was two strokes back of Spielman heading into the final round. Claxton finished the round at 69 for his three-round 207.

After two birdies on holes Nos. 2 and 6, Claxton had made up the deficit in tying Spielman by the turn.

Everything changed on the 15th hole, when Claxton hit his second shot short of the green and would bogey the hole.

“I hit my drive a little in the rough,” Claxton explained. “I was playing for a jumper and didn’t get it and it came up just short (of the green on second shot) and I had a tough chip. He hit a great shot in there and made birdie, so a two-shot swing right there. It’s just unfortunate.”

At that point, Spielman knew he was in the driver’s seat.

“Kind of just keep hitting fairways and doing what I’ve been doing,” Spielman said of his mindset. “I was hitting the driver really well so I wasn’t that nervous. It was a huge confidence boost knowing I had that extra cushion.”

A light rain and thunder in the area was present over the last three holes.

“I was playing a little quicker for sure,” Spielman said.

Ronav Benak of Tampa finished in third at 209, followed by Blake Henriques of Canton, Ga., and Andrew Korytoski of Cataula, Ga., both at 210. Jackson Finney of Louisville, Ky., Tom Fisher of Birmingham, John Daniel Culbreth of Thomasville, Ga., and Rafe Cochran of Palm Beach, Fla., all scored 211. Sterling Hurd of Austin, Texas, came in at 212 to round out the top 10.

Connor Cassano of Shreveport, La., who was just one stroke back of Spielman going into the day, had a rough round and came in at 78 to finish 25th.

Playing consistent proved to be the perfect formula during the three rounds for Spielman, a 16-year-old who didn’t make the cut during his first Future Masters last year.

“It’s a pretty short course, so if you can hit the fairways you can have wedges into every hole,” Spielman said. “I mean, I did a really good job of hitting fairways. I was hitting it close all week, but wasn’t hitting a lot of putts. I just knew I had to stay patient and some putts would fall.”

Besides being in a battle for the coveted blue blazer awarded to the overall winner each year, Spielman volunteered to be a scorer for the Future Masters during the final round in utilizing the Golf Genius mobile app.

“They were running a Golf Genius test run, online scoring every hole,” Spielman said. “I volunteered to score for the whole group. I just had to plug in scores for everyone on every hole, on my phone. It was pretty easy.”

Now that his good work is done, Spielman is ready for a little rest and relaxation in Pensacola Beach, Fla.

“The travel is a little tough (coming from Arizona), but we kind of planned it around a family vacation,” Spielman said.