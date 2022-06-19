FUTURE MASTERS: Steady Tsai leads 11-12 division

Nemo Tsai of Ann Arbor, Mich., speaks in a mature tone and is bigger in size than many of the 11-12 age division competitors in the Press Thornton Future Masters.

But it wasn’t his ability to muscle up and hit the ball further that was the key to his first round 3-under par 67 on Sunday at the Dothan Country Club. Instead, it was his mindset of just playing consistent golf a year after he struggled on this very course.

“Last year I didn’t do well,” the 12-year-old said. “I came into the course not really knowing what to expect and trying to make a lot of birdies out there. I feel like that’s just not the way you need to play, especially with only two par 5s on the course.

“This is the kind of course you want to make smart decisions and not get too aggressive if you don’t have to.”

Just a stroke back is the duo of Arjun Somani of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Bento Assis of Boca Raton, Fla.

Also in the mix two strokes behind are Collin Bradford of Bogart, Ga., Chase Bauer of Gotha, Fla., Nicholas Brown of Sarasota, Fla., and Grayson Baucomb of Hickory, N.C.

As the first-round leader, Tsai was steady with two birdies on the front nine (holes 4 and 9) and one on the back nine (12) in putting together the first round score.

“It’s a really tough course, and I just wanted to try and stay in the fairway and get on the green and I’ll go from there,” Tsai said. “If I make some putts, that’s great. I feel like if you feel stress-free here it’s best on this course.”

Tsai got off to a solid start.

“I wasn’t really expecting to shoot under on the front nine,” Tsai said of making the turn at 2-under. “I just really stuck to my plan and really played well. I don’t think I missed a green today, so it helped that I didn’t need to try and recover.”

While some of the golfers talked about the importance of keeping the ball below the hole on the fast greens, Tsai didn’t really let that creep into his game plan.

“I feel like there is enough to worry about on this course already, but yeah, the greens are a tricky part,” Tsai said. “But I do practice downhill putts more, because if that does happen, it’s fine for me.”

He is a strong driver, but said the tight DCC layout doesn’t really give him an advantage.

“On most courses it does, but on this one it’s a little different because I feel like it’s just so important to be consistent and stay straight (on drives),” Tsai said. “I had a really good attitude today and didn’t get upset, and I feel like that’s what you need to do.”

Right on his heels after rounds of 68 are Somani and Assis.

Somani, after being 1-over at the turn and making bogey on No. 10 to go 2-over, caught fire in making birdies on Nos. 11, 13, 14, 15 and 16 before finishing with a bogey on the final hole.

“On the back, I basically just started putting really well,” Somani said. “I made two or three 20-footers, knocked a couple inside of 5-10 feet and kind of kept it going.

“I had two 3-putts on the back nine, so I felt like I could have gone a little lower, but still pretty satisfied with the result.”

He had chances on the front nine, but just couldn’t convert.

“I had three or four putts inside 15 feet on the front nine, but just couldn’t deliver,” Somani said. “But the back nine my putting really clicked.”

This is the second year for Somani to play in the 11-12 division of the Future Masters and he’s much more comfortable on the DCC course this go around.

“Last year I was one of the youngest in the field and I only had one practice round last year,” Somani said. “This year, I feel more prepared; I know the course better and can hit it farther. It just feels easier.”

Assis, who finished second in the 10-under division a year ago, is confident he can be a strong competitor throughout the tournament.

“I know I can win this tournament, because a lot of these people I’m playing with in this tournament, I play with them in Florida and stuff,” Assis said. “I’m just really confident.”

Assis played a consistent round.

“I was hitting long drives today and saved a lot of par putts,” Assis said. “At the turn I was 2-under and then I doubled one and came back with two birdies after that. I made a birdie putt on hole 8, around 15 to 20 feet.”

Two strokes back is Bradford, who was 3-under at the turn, but ran into some trouble on his final nine.

“I wasn’t hitting my driver great; I was just hitting my irons and putting well,” Bradford said. “On 8, I had a long par putt I made to get up and down, but other than that, all my putts were pretty short and I was able to make them.

“On the back nine, I don’t know what happened. I bogeyed two in a row so that kind of hurt me a little bit.”

Bradford believes he can put together a strong second round.

“To make four birdies – I feel like I can do that again, but erase some of the errors,” Bradford said after making birdies on holes 5, 13, 14 and 15.

“I feel like if I can get it in the fairway on most holes, I can shoot pretty well, because I’m pretty confident in my wedges.”