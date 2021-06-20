FUTURE MASTERS: Three seize opening-lead in 11-12 division

The scores were relatively high for the first round of the 11-12 age division of the Press Thornton Future Masters, but Graden Lomax, Zabe Shores and Sohan Patel put together solid rounds to share the opening round lead Sunday.
Lomax of China Grove, N.C., Shores, of Pinehurst, N.C., and Patel of Weston, Fla., each came in at 1-under-par 69 on what proved to be a challenging day for most on the Dothan Country Club golf course.
“It’s just those couple of mistakes that I need to clean up,” Patel said after his round. “The fairways are pretty firm and the greens are pretty fast.
“I think they were faster last year, but there are still some putts that you need to be careful with and stuff. But the course is pure.”
Patel made the turn at 2-under after birdies on hole Nos. 3, 6 and 9 to go along with a bogey on 4.
“I made like a 25-footer,” Patel said of his first birdie.
“I kind of misjudged my pitch shot out of the tree on hole 4, so I made a little bit of a dumb bogey on that par 5. On 9, I made a good birdie. It hit the flag stick and went to like within about a foot and a half.”
The back nine was sort of a roller coaster for Patel.
He had birdies on Nos. 12 and 18 on the back, but ran into trouble with a bogey on 16 and a double-bogey on 17.
“On the back nine, I made par on 10 and I made a good par save on 11,” Patel said. “On 12 I made a 4-footer for birdie. On 13 I made a great lag putt and made par.
“On 14, I got up and down from the bunker short left of the green. Then on 15, I had 83 yards and left it a little bit short and two-putted.
“On 16, I drove it right and I was right behind a tree and I hit like a punch hook up to the front of the green. Unfortunately I missed my 3-footer for par.
“On 17, I hit a good chip up to like 12 feet from behind the green and the putt was super-fast and you couldn’t stop it and it was like 5 feet by and unfortunately I made double (bogey). But I came back strong on 18 and made an 8 footer.”
Lomax believes the golfers will adjust more to the course on Monday.
“The greens are definitely hard to read,” Lomax said. “If you get above the hole or in a bad spot, it’s very hard to get it near the hole. There are a lot of people who are putting it way past the hole.
“I think that tomorrow the scores will be lower than they are today and everything will be a little bit easier. I think that the greens will be probably about the same firmness, but people probably would have adjusted.”
Lomax got off to a hot start with a birdie on No. 1.
“On my first hole, I hit a pretty good drive,” Lomax said. “It went straight down the fairway. On my second shot, I think I had 77 yards, and I hit a sand wedge and landed a bit past the pin and I spun it back to about a foot and it almost went in.
“I made that putt and started off with the momentum I needed.”
Lomax recorded birdies on holes No. 12 and 14 on the back nine.
“On 12, I destroyed my drive,” he said. “I hit it like 260 and dead center of the fairway. I think I had a sand wedge in like 55 yards and I carried it a little past the pin more than I wanted.
“It did like a one hop and then sort of stopped. I think I had an 18-footer a little bit past the pin coming down that hill. It looked good from the start and at the very end it turned a little bit to the right to dead in the hole.”
Shores is playing the Future Masters for the first time.
“I was really excited to play the tournament because I’ve heard a lot of good things about it and all of the people who come to watch,” Shores said. “I liked the course when I got here. I knew it was going to be tough.”
Shores said the tight course suits his game.
“I do like the tight courses normally,” Shores said. “My driver was a little off today, so I’ll probably go work on that a little bit, but I do like tight courses because some kids hit is farther than me. But I hit it straighter than most kids.”
Shores had birdies on Nos. 3, 6 and 11 with bogeys on 2 and 16.
“On 11, I hit it just a little past the hole and I had a downhill (putt) – like a 20-footer,” Shores said. “As we all know, these greens are super fast when you get above the hole, so that was a really good opportunity and I made it.
“I had a bad hole on 16. I kind of rushed the tee shot a little bit and went into the bunker. I had no shot, so I had to play out and I hit it to about 15 feet and then I just two-putted (for bogey).”
There was a hole-in-one during the round when Miles Russell of Jacksonville Beach, Fla., aced No. 11. He didn’t think it was a very good shot initially.
“Well, I had 134 down wind and I didn’t hit a very good shot,” Russell said. “A normal 9-iron I use is about 130 and I hit about a half choked down 8. I kind of chunked it and it landed just on the green and rolled right into the hole.”
Russell said it was his second hole-in-one in tournament play. He finished with a 72 on Sunday.
For a complete list of scoring from Sunday and for Monday tee times for the 11-12 age division, go to www.futurmastersgolf.com