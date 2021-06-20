FUTURE MASTERS: Three seize opening-lead in 11-12 division

“On my first hole, I hit a pretty good drive,” Lomax said. “It went straight down the fairway. On my second shot, I think I had 77 yards, and I hit a sand wedge and landed a bit past the pin and I spun it back to about a foot and it almost went in.

“I made that putt and started off with the momentum I needed.”

Lomax recorded birdies on holes No. 12 and 14 on the back nine.

“On 12, I destroyed my drive,” he said. “I hit it like 260 and dead center of the fairway. I think I had a sand wedge in like 55 yards and I carried it a little past the pin more than I wanted.

“It did like a one hop and then sort of stopped. I think I had an 18-footer a little bit past the pin coming down that hill. It looked good from the start and at the very end it turned a little bit to the right to dead in the hole.”

Shores is playing the Future Masters for the first time.

“I was really excited to play the tournament because I’ve heard a lot of good things about it and all of the people who come to watch,” Shores said. “I liked the course when I got here. I knew it was going to be tough.”

Shores said the tight course suits his game.