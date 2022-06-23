FUTURE MASTERS: Tough opening round for locals in FM

Like most of the field, the local golfers in the 15-18 age division of the Press Thornton Future Masters had a tough go of it Thursday in the opening round of the three-day tournament.

Houston Academy product Mason Crowder had the best round of the local competitors with a 4-over par 74, followed by Dothan’s Luke Thornton at 75.

The Enterprise High duo of Gibson Charlton and Jon Ed Steed each came in at 78, as did Dothan’s Alex Broadaway. Dothan’s Mac Edge came in at 79 and Dothan’s William Savoy came in at 85.

Trenton Ables of Slocomb, who was on the waiting list and added to the field on Wednesday, made the turn at 1-over but struggled on his back nine and finished at 80.

Crowder scrambled a bit during his round. After making the turn at 3-over, he played solid golf on the final nine holes with the exception of a few hiccups.

“I made a 10-footer (birdie) on 9 and that kind of boosted my confidence a little more because I wasn’t playing my best going into that hole,” Crowder said. “So the back nine sort of boosted off hole 9 and I birdied hole 10. Once I did that, I was like, ‘OK, don’t get ahead of yourself, calm down.’

“I made a par on 11, par on 12 and then I got an unlucky break on 13. I was on the lip of the bunker … I was standing basically in the bunker and hitting it off the grass … so I made bogey there.”

There was more trouble two holes later.

“On 15, I doubled,” Crowder said. “I topped my 3-wood like 60, 70 yards and then I hit it out into the fairway and then I hit it just long and 3-putted.”

Crowder rebounded to finish the round strong.

“On 17, I hit a 3-wood off the tee and went in the left bunker,” he said. “I was 155 out downhill, downwind. I hit a pitching wedge to like a foot (for birdie). I was scrambling a lot. Then I got up and down from 30 yards on the last hole for par, so that was a nice finish.

Thornton was 1-over at the turn, but then had a rocky finish with bogeys on 12, 14, 15, 16 and 18.

“I was 1-over at the turn and then I made a par, then a birdie, then a boegy….so I was 1-over going into 14 and I got on a little bogey streak,” Thornton said. “Sixteen was not a fun hole … I hit it in the bunker. It wasn’t a bad bogey, though.

“On 17, I hit a great drive and had a really good two-putt. On 18, I hit over to the right and got out. It was a fine bogey. At least I didn’t make a double.”

Thornton planned to get some rest and go back at it on Friday.

“I’m just going to sleep good and focus good and be prepared for the heat,” Thornton said.

Steed was 3-over at the turn and never really got in rhythm in finishing 8-over.

“I struggled on my back nine,” Steed said. “I didn’t have a birdie all day; couldn’t make any putts. I hit it off the tee all right but just struggled everywhere else.”

Steed didn’t blame his play on the steamy conditions.

“I probably lost focus a little bit and it just got away from me,” Steed said. “Hopefully I’ll come back tomorrow and somehow make the cut.”

For Edge, who is playing in his final Future Masters, inconsistent putting plagued him.

“I probably had at least 35 putts,” Edge said. “The speed is fine, but it’s just the line. I’m missing everything on the high side for the most part, so I know what I need to fix, which is a good thing.

“I’m not completely out of it for making the cut. I know tomorrow (Friday) I’ll have to play really well, but I’ve got a fighting chance, and that’s all I wanted to have.”

Charlton kept a good attitude despite the 8-over score.

“The greens are very fast and firm,” Charlton said. “I didn’t play as well as I wanted to, but I still had a good time.”