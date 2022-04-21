G.W. Long, 12 other Wiregrass teams begin state baseball playoffs on Friday

A year ago, G.W. Long advanced to the Class 2A state championship for the fourth straight time the AHSAA held a state baseball championship tournament.

The Rebels fell short in a bid to win a fourth straight title, losing in the finals to Westbrook Christian.

G.W. Long begins another postseason run in a bid for another state title Friday. The Rebels, who have won 15 state titles overall, open this year’s playoffs at home in Skipperville against Isabella in a best-of-three series. The 2A top-ranked Rebels (24-7) and Mustangs (10-5) play a doubleheader at 4 p.m. in Skipperville. A third game, if needed, is Saturday at noon.

The Rebels are just one of the 13 Dothan Eagle coverage teams that begin the AHSAA state playoffs on Friday. Four others, in addition to Long, are at home – Headland, Houston Academy, Opp and Geneva County.

Headland, ranked No. 3 in Class 5A with an 18-12 record, hosts Marbury (17-16) at Douglass Park. Houston Academy, No. 6 in Class 3A with a 20-7 record, entertains Prattville Christian (10-11) at Northcutt Field. No. 8 ranked Opp (21-7) welcomes in Excel (11-4) for a 3A opener and Geneva County (7-16) hosts Fayetteville (14-10) in a Class 2A series in Hartford. All four series start with 4:30 p.m. doubleheaders. If necessary games are Saturday.

The Opp-Excel is a rematch of a second-round playoff series from a year ago when the Bobcats swept the Panthers on way to a state quarterfinal appearance.

One of the more intriguing opening match-ups is set at Montgomery as Providence Christian, a state semifinalist last year, visits Trinity in a Class 3A series of state ranked teams. PCS (19-10) is ranked No. 7 and Trinity (23-4) is ranked No. 2.

Also on the road in Class 3A is New Brockton (13-11) at Thomasville (15-10).

Joining G.W. Long and Geneva County in the Class 2A state playoffs are Ariton and Cottonwood, who both have to go on the road in the first round after finishing as an area runner-up. Ariton (14-14), which reached the state semifinals last year before losing a memorable series to county rival G.W. Long, travels to Thorsby (17-8), while Cottonwood (15-9), a quarterfinalist last year, visits Vincent (24-6).

In addition to Headland in Class 5A, Rehobeth (15-10) travels to No. 2 ranked Holtville (26-5), a state quarterfinalist last year, and Charles Henderson (8-21) makes the short journey from Troy to Pike Road (9-8), last year’s Class 5A state runner-up.

Geneva is the lone Wiregrass team to make the playoffs in Class 4A. The Panthers (10-5) travel to metro Birmingham area to face Oak Grove (15-12).

Samson (7-9), the lone area team in Class 1A, travels north of Tuscaloosa to face Berry (10-9).

The Wiregrass has no teams competing in the Class 6A playoffs.

The Class 7A state playoffs start next week. Enterprise, an area runner-up, travels in the first round with the opponent being determined on Thursday.

This weekend’s first-round winners advance to next weekend’s best-of-three second-round series with sites determined by this week’s winners.

Below is the complete AHSAA playoff match-ups for this weekend.

CLASS 6A

Park Crossing (9-9) at Helena (15-12)

Faith-Mobile (7-16) at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (17-12)

Stanhope Elmore (20-11) at Opelika (18-8)

McAdory (13-13) at Gulf Shores (27-5)

Pelham (10-15) at Lee-Montgomery (14-16)

Northridge (25-9) at Saraland (28-4)

Spanish Fort (26-9) at Hueytown (25-9)

Valley (15-7) at Wetumpka (21-4)

Huffman (6-15) at Hartselle (29-4)

Mountain Brook (22-8) at Scottsboro (16-11)

Pell City (19-10) at Mortimer Jordan (27-11)

Buckhorn (22-9) at Jasper (21-10)

Cullman (19-17) at Shades Valley (16-10)

Arab (18-13) at Chelsea (17-12)

Minor (13-11) at Hazel Green (19-14)

Gardendale (25-7) at Oxford (29-5)

CLASS 5A

Rehobeth (15-10) at Holtville (26-5)

LeFlore (7-6) at Demopolis (11-10)

Beauregard (20-8) at Andalusia (11-12)

Sylacauga (10-11) at UMS-Wright (15-11)

Marbury (17-16) at Headland (18-2)

Sipsey Valley (6-16) at Elberta (12-12)

St. Paul’s (13-9) at Shelby Co. (25-3)

Charles Henderson (8-21) at Pike Road (9-8)

St. Clair Co. (14-13) at Guntersville (11-16)

Pleasant Grove (9-9) at Russellville (25-11)

Boaz (20-9) at Hayden (17-11)

Ardmore (12-11) at Leeds (24-9)

Fairview (9-10) at Alexandria (20-13)

West Point (16-15) at John Carroll (10-16)

Parker (21-7) at Madison Aca. (22-12)

Corner (19-9) at Sardis (20-10)

CLASS 4A

Alabama Chr. (19-11) at Gordo (20-7)

St. Michael (8-15) at Munford (7-12)

Montevallo (10-8) at W.S. Neal (16-11)

Dora (7-12) at Straughn (13-10)

American Chr. (13-12) at St. James (22-8)

Handley (16-8) at Mobile Chr. (23-4)

Geneva (10-5) at Oak Grove (15-12)

Jackson (14-13) at Bibb Co. (15-7)

Hanceville (8-18) at North Jackson (14-14)

Cherokee Co. (14-16) at Brooks (10-12)

St. John Paul II (16-7) at Hamilton (21-10)

Deshler (12-20) at Oneonta (21-2)

Madison Co. (16-12) at Curry (11-10)

West Limestone (14-14) at Jacksonville (15-9)

Etowah (20-11) at Central-Florence (12-9)

Fayette Co. (11-13) at Westminster-Huntsville (18-7)

CLASS 3A

Providence Chr. (19-10) at Trinity (23-4)

Cottage Hill (10-12) at Reeltown (9-14)

Excel (11-4) at Opp (21-7)

Dadeville (6-14) at T.R. Miller (19-4)

Prattville Chr. (10-11) at Houston Aca. (20-7)

Southside-Selma (10-10) at Bayside Aca. (17-9)

Flomaton (11-12) at Hale Co. (13-5)

New Brockton (13-11) at Thomasville (15-10)

Ohatchee (11-15) at Plainview (23-5)

Saks (7-13) at Phil Campbell (23-6)

Holly Pond (4-13) at Hokes Bluff (19-11)

Elkmont (14-11) at Winfield (23-14)

Sylvania (6-13) at Piedmont (27-4)

East Lawrence (16-10) at Childersburg (15-9)

Carbon Hill (14-7) at Lauderdale Co. (20-4)

Collinsville (10-11) at J.B. Pennington (12-8)

CLASS 2A

Ariton (14-14) at Thorsby (17-8)

J.U. Blacksher (9-11) at Ranburne (20-9)

Luverne (6-10) at Clarke Co. (15-5)

Fayetteville (14-10) at Geneva Co. (7-16)

Isabella (10-5) at G.W. Long (24-7)

Horseshoe Bend (11-10) at Orange Beach (14-11)

Cottonwood (15-9) at Vincent (24-6)

Leroy (16-11) at Highland Home (11-4)

Cleveland (14-16) at Decatur Heritage (20-8)

Midfield (2-14-1) at Section (9-9)

Addison (13-10) at Westbrook Chr. (12-15)

Colbert Co. (12-13) at Sulligent (15-10)

Whitesburg Chr. (12-15) at Southeastern-Blount (21-6)

Ider (22-8) at Altamont (8-4)

Lamar Co. (6-16) at Mars Hill (22-4)

Spring Garden (14-14) at Falkville (15-10)

CLASS 1A

Red Level (6-8) at Maplesville (9-5)

Millry (19-12) at Woodland (7-13)

Keith (6-3) at Sweet Water (10-16)

South Lamar (9-11) at Pleasant Home (12-10)

Billingsley (14-6) at Brantley (10-7-2)

Wadley (3-7-1) at Bayshore Chr. (19-5)

Samson (7-9) at Berry (10-8)

Choctaw Co. (5-2) at Central-Hayneville (7-4)

Meek (12-11) at Lindsay Lane (20-6)

Ragland (14-6) at Valley Head (6-6)

Belgreen (14-10) at Appalachian (20-3)

Shoals Chr. (8-18) at Lynn (11-11)

Athens Bible (10-10) at Sumiton Chr. (21-7)

Skyline (3-9) at Donoho (15-5-1)

Marion Co. (7-13) at Covenant Chr. (12-6)

Coosa Chr. (8-16-1) at Hackleburg (25-3)