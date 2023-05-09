SKIPPERVILLE - The offense came to life just in time for Ariton on Tuesday night in its state semifinal series with county rival G.W. Long.

After being shut out for 11 innings, the Purple Cats erupted for nine runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to spark a 9-4 second-game win and send the Class 2A best-of-three series to a third game.

G.W. Long won Tuesday’s opener 10-0 in six innings.

The decisive third game is set for Wednesday at 5 p.m. on the G.W. Long campus in Skipperville. The winner advances to the Class 2A championship series, starting Monday night in Oxford against the Vincent-Lindsay Lane series winner, which also is going to a third game.

Ariton and G.W.Long, two Dale County programs, are meeting for the third straight year in the state semifinals. Like the previous two years, they will decide the beat-of-three series in a third game. They also went to three games during this past year’s regular season series.

“I don’t think either program would have it any other way,” G.W. Long head coach Drew Miller said. “We knew we were going to be playing (Wednesday) most likely. If I was a betting man, I probably would have put a $100 on it.

“Our kids played great in game one and their kids played great in game two. They had a big bottom of the sixth inning. It was bad timing for us, but it is something we will learn from. We have been here before and we don’t expect anything but a great effort from our kids in game three.”

Ariton head coach Bob Pickett and his team was also upbeat going into game three, having just come off a three-game series win last week over Pike Liberal Arts.

“I had a coach say last week that we needed to play an if-game before the Pike (Liberal Arts) series and I wasn’t keen on it, but since we played one that is a good thing in that we know what to expect,” Pickett said. “We still have good arms to go with, so I feel good about that.”

The Purple Cats are in that situation thanks to a big sixth inning in Tuesday’s second game. After being shut out in six innings by Rebel pitcher Cullis Kelly in the opener and handcuffed by G.W. Long pitcher Brody Walker though five innings of the second game, they came to life in the sixth.

Walker pitched a two-hit shutout through five innings with two strikeouts and two walks. In his first pitching outing in four weeks, G.W. Long’s Miller pulled him before the sixth inning, a predetermined decision to not let him go too far after not pitching for so long.

Ariton, down 2-0, seized on the opportunity against Rebel relief pitching, sending 12 to the plate during a nine-run outburst.

After a fly out started the inning, Connor Thrash walked before Landon Tyler ripped a run-scoring double to the right-center field gap, cutting the margin to 2-1. Lawson Leger walked and Paxton Steed came up and delivered a two-run double to left, giving the Purple Cats a 3-2 lead.

Dalton Murphy followed with a single then pinch-hitter Hughes Hammock hit a grounder to the third baseman, who threw wildly past first, allowing Steed to score for a 4-2 lead.

Aven Cook’s infield single in the shortstop hole scored Easton Kilpatrick, a courtesy runner for Murphy, and Caden Collier added a similar single to score Hughes, making it 6-2.

Cook scored during a throwing error on a Phenix Griffin grounder. After Griffin was caught stealing, Thrash lofted a two-run homer to left to make it 9-2.

G.W. Long scored twice in the seventh to make the final 9-4.

Ariton left-handed pitcher Coleman Bragg went six-plus innings, giving up five hits – two in the top of the seventh before being pulled – and four runs with only one run earned. He struck out five and walked three.

“After you lose the first game and lose it the way we did, 10-0, to come back and respond this game and battle back, I am super proud of the guys, especially Coleman Bragg,” Pickett said. “He decided he wanted to play again and he put us on his back and he let us go until we had time to get the lead.”

Ariton finished with eight hits with Steed earning two and driving in two runs to lead the way.

G.W. Long finished with four hits, including two from Blayne Wood.

Kelly, G.W. Long’s pitcher, and Brant Brady, the Rebels’ No. 5 hitter in the lineup, ruled the first game.

Kelly went all six innings, scattering eight hits, but keeping Ariton off the scoreboard with timely outs. He struck out three and more importantly didn’t walk a batter.

Brady, meanwhile, went 3-for-4 with seven runs batted in, highlighted by a three-run triple in the fourth inning that boosted the Rebels to a 7-0 lead. He also had a pair of two-run singles.

The Rebels scored a run in the first and three in both the third and fourth before adding two in the fifth and one in the sixth to win on the 10-run mercy rule.

Long had 14 hits as Kelly also had three hits. Walker, Cohen Pritchett and Grant Watson had two hits each with Watson driving in two runs. Wood added a RBI on a ground out.

Ariton had a runner reach base in all six innings, but couldn’t bunch any together for runs. The Purple Cats had eight hits with lead-off hitter Collier earning two.