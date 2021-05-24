G.W. Long baseball player Carson Dunlap signs with Enterprise State

G.W. Long’s Drew Miller says Carson Dunlap is among the top versatile players – both defensively and offensively – he has had in his 15 years as the Rebels head coach.

Dunlap, a senior, will now have a chance to showcase his versatility at Enterprise State Community College after signing with the Boll Weevils Monday in a ceremony at the G.W. Long campus in Skipperville.

“He played all four of the infield positions at one time during this season,” Miller said. “He has caught for us as needed in the past. His versatility is huge. Going into playing at the next level, that is definitely a big plus on his part.

“He handles the bat well. He will probably be asked to do things that I didn’t ask him to do much. He can do multiple things as a hitter when it comes to moving runners, a hit and run guy, and he bunts well. Those are things we didn’t ask him to do because he hit in the middle of the order and we wanted him to drive in runs.

“That versatility not only defensively but at the plate will be beneficial.”

Dunlap, who had labrum surgery last fall, was relieved at getting a chance to sign for the next level.