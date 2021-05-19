G.W. Long baseball team already looking ahead to next season

MONTGOMERY - At G.W. Long, baseball seasons are usually defined by whether a state championship banner was added to an outfield fence already filled with a bunch of them – 16 to be exact.
The Rebels will have to wait to add a 17th one following a state championship series loss to Westbrook Christian on Tuesday in Montgomery. The Warriors took the best-of-three Class 2A series two games to one, capped by an 11-1 win in a decisive third game at Riverwalk Stadium.
The teams split the first two games with Westbrook (29-9) winning the opener 5-0 and G.W. Long (23-14) the second game 8-2.
While G.W. Long didn’t win state, it still had an “amazing” year said Rebel head coach Drew Miller.
The veteran coach quickly rattled off a laundry list of obstacles his team faced as the 2021 season began:
Not playing two-thirds of last year because of the COVID pandemic, resulting in less experience entering the season.
Losing the majority of last year’s offensive playmakers.
Losing all three starting pitchers.
Having only two seniors.
Despite it all, G.W. Long was back in a familiar place in mid-May – playing for a state championship game thanks to a surge in the last five weeks, including an 8-1 record in playoff games prior to facing Westbrook Christian.
“From where we started to where we are at now, it has been amazing,” Miller said. “We had a lot of ups and downs. It hadn’t been that long ago that it clicked for us and it clicked at the right time and we played better throughout the playoffs to put ourselves in this position.”
Still, Miller knows just getting to the championship round is not the standard in Skipperville.
“This wasn’t the outcome we wanted,” Miller said, referring to the series loss to Westbrook Christian. “It was an accomplishment to be here, but everybody will agree that we all want to win the last game.”
Miller felt experience was a major factor in the championship series – Westbrook Christian had it and his team didn’t.
“They had 10 seniors and we had two and (only) one that played every day,” Miller said. “That does play a factor. I have been on the other end of that – my 2017 (state championship) team had 10 seniors and eight played on defense and seven hit. There is a comfort level as a coach when there are that many older kids in the lineup.”
Winning Westbrook Christian coach Matt Kennedy, minutes before in a press conference prior to one by Miller, mentioned the same thing.
“Having 10 seniors makes a big difference,” Kennedy said. “It makes my job pretty easy because those guys just go play. I am very thankful and blessed to coach these young men.”
The Warriors outhit the Rebels in the three games 23-16 and had nine extra-base hits, six coming from the heart of the order of Samuel Dutton, Will Noles, Brodie Shelf and Cole Patterson. The Rebels, meanwhile, had zero extra-base hits. All 16 hits were singles.
“You could tell the difference,” Miller said. “They drove the ball through the gaps when they needed to.”
“When we have a 10th grader who maybe doesn’t have as much punch to get it through the outfield, that is a factor. When they have those older kids who are very experienced – when Noles, Dutton or Patterson run into one, they run into one. That was one of the big differences.”
While he credited Westbrook pitching, especially Game 1 starter Noles and Game 3 starter Self, Miller shouldered a lot of the blame for the lack of the Rebels’ hitting.
Long had only five hits in both losses and managed just six in the win, while scoring just nine total runs.
“It is some things I have already identified – the lack of some things I haven’t done as a coach,” Miller said. “We didn’t make an adjustment to hitting the ball the other way. That’s a thing we will work on as we move into next year to make us a complete offense.”
He added, “I will take blame for that. That is a lack of attention and detail on my part.”
Miller felt another intangible was on Westbrook Christian’s side. The Warriors had reached the state championship round three previous times (1999, 2013 and 2019), but lost in all three to G.W. Long.
“They really wanted to win this series,” Miller said. “You could see when they got a little bit (from us) they took a lot and it was multiple runs. Give them credit. They played outstanding.”
Dutton, Westbrook’s senior pitcher/designated hitter who has signed with LSU, said the series two years ago was still fresh to Warrior players. Kennedy and the players all expressed they wanted to see Long in the championship.
“What happened two years ago is something we take a little pride in,” Dutton said. “Coming out here and playing great competition in G.W. Long, it doesn’t get any better baseball than that. To come out with a win, means everything for us.”
In the decisive game, the Rebels struck first in the first inning. Trevor Morris was hit by a pitch to open the frame, stole second base and scored three batters later on a RBI single to left by Jackson Dasinger.
It was all Westbrook after that as the Warriors scored two each in the second and third innings before breaking it open with six runs in the fifth. They added one more run in the seventh.
Westbrook Christian earned 12 hits in the title game win. Seven went for extra base, including four that drove in a total of five runs.
The offensive onslaught backed the pitching of Self, Westbrook’s junior hurler who was making his first playoff start. He allowed only five hits and a run, while striking out six in a complete game performance.
“It was great because it was a miracle to be honest with you,” Kennedy said. “I am very proud of Brodie. What a better way to end a high school season than a complete game by your No. 4 guy. I guess we will call him No. 1 today.”
Though disappointed at losing, Rebel players and Miller were already looking toward the 2022 season.
“Us getting this far really makes us want to come back next year and win it all,” said junior Jackson Chancey. “It really motivates us.”
Fellow junior Trevor Morris, who made several outstanding plays at shortstop during the series, added, “We will just come back next year and play our game.”
Miller also believes the future is bright.
“We got a lot older this year,” Miller said. “I can see these kids growth throughout the year. We will have that experience next year.”