G.W. Long baseball team already looking ahead to next season

“From where we started to where we are at now, it has been amazing,” Miller said. “We had a lot of ups and downs. It hadn’t been that long ago that it clicked for us and it clicked at the right time and we played better throughout the playoffs to put ourselves in this position.”

Still, Miller knows just getting to the championship round is not the standard in Skipperville.

“This wasn’t the outcome we wanted,” Miller said, referring to the series loss to Westbrook Christian. “It was an accomplishment to be here, but everybody will agree that we all want to win the last game.”

Miller felt experience was a major factor in the championship series – Westbrook Christian had it and his team didn’t.

“They had 10 seniors and we had two and (only) one that played every day,” Miller said. “That does play a factor. I have been on the other end of that – my 2017 (state championship) team had 10 seniors and eight played on defense and seven hit. There is a comfort level as a coach when there are that many older kids in the lineup.”

Winning Westbrook Christian coach Matt Kennedy, minutes before in a press conference prior to one by Miller, mentioned the same thing.