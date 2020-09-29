G.W. Long beats Geneva County to give coach 200th career win

“They have a great setter (Makenna Long) and she places the ball to the right people. We did come up with a few blocks, but we hurt ourselves on serving receiving and serving. We served too soft to them and they took advantage of it.”

Both teams were already eyeing a possible rematch in the postseason – in the Class 2A Super Regional Tournament in Montgomery.

“I have looked ahead at regional tournament play and they would be our first game in Montgomery if they win out and we win out,” Striplin said. “That would be the deciding game to who goes to state.”

Long’s coach added, “Geneva County is a good opponent. We have been looking forward to playing them and I am sure they have been looking forward to playing us. We have a chance that we could face them again in Montgomery and we wanted to get a look at them (before then) and they wanted to get a look at us.”

G.W. Long’s power hitters of Emma Claire Long and Breana Henning dominated on the outside in Tuesday’s match, earning a combined 18 kills over the two sets. Emma Claire Long had 13 kills and Henning five.

Makenna Long, the Rebel setter, delivered 24 assists to set up most of the kills and added three kills of her own.