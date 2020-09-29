G.W. Long beats Geneva County to give coach 200th career win

Tuesday’s Class 2A, Top 10 volleyball showdown between G.W. Long and Geneva County at the Wicksburg gym turned into a power hitting display by G.W. Long hitters and a historic win for Rebel coach Craig Long.
Scoring 27 of its 50 points off kills, No. 2 G.W. Long swept No. 9 Geneva County in two sets, 25-20, 25-19, during a tri-match at the Wicksburg gym.
Both teams beat the host Panthers to complete the tri-match.
The victory for G.W. Long (23-3) over Geneva County gave head coach Craig Long his 200th win since taking over the program eight years ago.
“It means a lot to win 200,” Long said. “I have coached every sport here – football, basketball, baseball, girls softball, boys basketball and girls basketball and volleyball is the most fun to me, getting to coach my daughters and these girls. These girls are a breath of fresh air. It is like that every year. They are good kids.
“Winning 200 is a big deal to me, but it all reflects on the girls. They are the ones that win them. I just drive the bus and line them up to play.”
Geneva County (15-4) was playing its first match in 19 days after Hurricane Sally and a later opponent with COVID-19 issues forced canceled matches over the last two weeks.
“All credit to them,” Geneva County coach Karrie Striplin said, referring to Long. “They are a great team. Being out, I didn’t know what kind of team I would have coming back, but I think it was a good match (for us). I think we are evenly matched.
“They have a great setter (Makenna Long) and she places the ball to the right people. We did come up with a few blocks, but we hurt ourselves on serving receiving and serving. We served too soft to them and they took advantage of it.”
Both teams were already eyeing a possible rematch in the postseason – in the Class 2A Super Regional Tournament in Montgomery.
“I have looked ahead at regional tournament play and they would be our first game in Montgomery if they win out and we win out,” Striplin said. “That would be the deciding game to who goes to state.”
Long’s coach added, “Geneva County is a good opponent. We have been looking forward to playing them and I am sure they have been looking forward to playing us. We have a chance that we could face them again in Montgomery and we wanted to get a look at them (before then) and they wanted to get a look at us.”
G.W. Long’s power hitters of Emma Claire Long and Breana Henning dominated on the outside in Tuesday’s match, earning a combined 18 kills over the two sets. Emma Claire Long had 13 kills and Henning five.
Makenna Long, the Rebel setter, delivered 24 assists to set up most of the kills and added three kills of her own.
“We were just trying to find the best match-up and we were testing the waters to see what we had and it looked like it was working (going to Emma Claire), so we kept going to it,” Craig Long said of the success with Emma Claire Long on the left side.
Geneva County, though, seized the early momentum behind Karoline Striplin’s dominance. Striplin earned two put-down slams off balls left at the top of the net to spark an early 7-3 Lady Dawg lead.
The margin stood at 12-9 Geneva County when the Rebels began to assert themselves, scoring seven straight to wrestle the lead away at 16-12. Allie Whitehead had an ace during the run, which mostly featured Bulldog hitting errors.
The Rebel lead was 18-15 when a Geneva County serve went out of bounds which was followed by a reaching over the net violation by the Bulldogs and an Emma Claire Long kill, making it 21-15.
Geneva County scored three straight, the last two off blocks by Anri Davis, to close to within three, but G.W. Long scored four of the next six points to finish the set out at 25-20 with two kills from Emma Claire Long leading the way.
Like they did in the first set, the Bulldogs got off to a quick start in the second set, building a 5-2 lead, but the Rebels quickly erased it with three straight points – a kill by Morgan Ferguson, a block by Emma Claire Long and a Whitehead ace.
The teams exchanged points over the next several service rotations before the Rebels broke a 10-all tie with three straight points off a kill by Henning from a Makenna Long assist, an ace by Makenna Long and a kill by Maleah Long.
The Rebels would maintain the lead the rest of the set, though Geneva County stayed close for a while before two kills by Emma Claire Long and two aces by Ferguson helped the Rebels open some breathing room.
Makenna Long ended it, placing a quick hit behind the Geneva County defense for the final point in a 25-19 final decision in the set.
In addition to her 13 kills, Emma Claire Long had two blocks and two digs, while Henning added three digs to her totals. Whitehead and Ferguson both earned three aces and Whitehead also had four kills.
Karoline Striplin led Geneva County with 10 kills and three blocks. Davis followed with five kills and two blocks and Hailey Archer had seven assists and two kills. Amelia Long added four assists and two blocks.
G.W. Long downs Wicksburg: G.W. Long defeated Wicksburg 25-21, 25-12 prior to beating Geneva County.
Henning earned 13 kills and three digs, Emma Claire Long eight kills and three digs and Whitehead four kills and three aces. Makenna Long had 31 assists and Ferguson three kills and three blocks.
For Wicksburg, Ashton White had two aces, two kills and three blocks. Saylah King had six digs and Bowen Williams had two kills.
Geneva County beats Wicksburg: Wicksburg gave Geneva County a tussle early, but the Bulldogs prevailed 16-25, 25-17, 16-14.
Karoline Striplin had 11 kills and five blocks, Davis three kills and seven blocks and Amelia Long had 10 assists and two aces for Geneva County. Archer added four assists and Layna Grooms three aces and two kills.
For the Panthers, Tori Hobbs had four aces, Sue Ellen King had one ace, one kill and two assists, Amelia Duren had six aces and Madison Harrell had seven kills.
