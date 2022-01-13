G.W. Long beats Zion Chapel in basketball battle of the Rebels

SKIPPERVILLE—G.W. Long head coach Vaughn Hill and Rebel supporters are glad to have Avery Roberts back in the lineup after the 6-foot-5, 205-pound forward missed most of the pre-Christmas schedule with a shoulder injury.
Opponents, though, have not been so fond of his return.
Roberts scored 25 points, including hitting 14-of-16 at the foul line, and grabbed 11 rebounds on Thursday night to back a strong Rebel defense and rebounding effort in a 64-50 win over Zion Chapel Rebels in a Class 2A, Area 3 game at Long’s Dorsey C. Kelley Memorial Gym.
Long improved to 8-9 overall and to 2-0 in area play. Zion Chapel dropped to 12-7 and 1-2.
“Obviously he has the inside-out game and he is big and physical around the rim,” Hill said of Roberts, who was playing in his sixth game after the injury. “He can shoot from the outside as well. Having his presence on the floor, you just can’t guard him inside or outside because he brings two dimensions to the game.
“And he is very clutch on free throws. We do a free-throw-a-thon every year and he hit 94-of-100 this past year. He does a great job on free throws.”
Zion Chapel head coach Josh O’Neal felt Roberts was an impact player in the game.
“The big guy did a lot of damage,” O’Neal said. “We have to do a better job of stopping him.”
Since Roberts’ return, G.W. Long has gone 4-2, capped by two straight area wins, and has seen an uptick in offense from averaging 57.7 prior to his return to 64.8 in the last six games. Roberts has averaged 21.5 in those six games.
Roberts wasn’t the only story, though, for Long on Thursday.
Long dominated on the boards behind Roberts and Jackson Chancey, rarely allowing Zion Chapel second chance opportunities, while getting a few of its own on its end.
“We did not rebound well and that is what killed us,” said Zion Chapel’s O’Neal, whose team features a 6-foot-7 and a 6-foot-4 player plus a few 6-foot-2 kids. “We had a height advantage and we couldn’t take advantage of it.”
Long’s defense, meanwhile, created havoc in the halfcourt set and contained Zion Chapel for three quarters in building a 50-30 advantage.
“We have been playing a lot of gap defense away from the ball and applying a lot of pressure on the ball,” Hill said. “We feel we can switch off screens and it is not be a mismatch with our guys. No matter who is in they can guard anybody because of our size. That has been a point of emphasis lately – defense at practice.”
Deadly free throw shooting by G.W. Long was also a factor. The host Rebels hit 26-of-33 attempts, including 8-of-8 in the fourth quarter. In addition to Roberts’ 12-of-14, Kobie Stringer hit 7-of-8. Zion Chapel was also sharp at the foul line, hitting 14-of-19.
Stringer followed Roberts in the Rebel scoring attack with 13 points.
Jacob Chestnut led Zion Chapel with 19 points. Brady Cobb added 11 and Zay Adair 10.
G.W. Long got off to a fast start thanks to outside shooting and good ball movement on offense and its interior defense.
On the game’s first play, Blayne McDaniel knocked down a 3-pointer in the right corner off a feed from Chancey.
The Rebel defense then earned three straight steals, all on passes inside the lane. McDaniel picked up steal off a deflection from Chancey with Roberts and Chancey claiming the other steals.
Long cashed in two of the three steals with a layup by Chancey off a good pass from Roberts and another McDaniel 3-pointer from the right corner with Roberts picking up another assist.
The surge put Long up 8-0 just 2:19 into the game.
Zion Chapel gradually cut into the lead, chopping it to 12-9 with 1:06 left in the period after a layup by Chestnut. Brayden Watson hit a 3-pointer to ignite Zion Chapel, which also hit 5-of-7 free throws.
Long then scored five points in the period’s last minute to take a 17-9 advantage into the second period. Roberts hit a 3-pointer and Stringer knocked down a floater off a drive to the lane.
Zion Chapel cut it back three early in the second quarter after two free throws by Cobb and a 3-pointer by Adair, but the host Rebels answered with a 14-2 run to pop the margin to double digits at 31-16.
Bryson Hughes started the GWL run with a steal, fastbreak layup and free throw and added a right baseline jumper off a pass from Stringer in the sequence. Roberts hit 7-of-8 free throws and Tanner Johnston hit a nifty left-hand scoop shot going down the lane.
Long led 32-20 at halftime and built the advantage to 50-30 after three periods.
Zion Chapel made a surge in the fourth quarter to cut the margin to 54-44 with 3:14 left. Chestnut scored six points in a 14-4 run that also featured three Zion Chapel steals.
Roberts and Stringer, though, helped G.W. Long put it away. First, Roberts made a nice pass to a cutting Jackson Dasinger in the lane for a layup and Stringer hit 6-of-6 free throws as Long pulled out to the 64-50 win.
G.W. Long girls 63, Zion Chapel 20: The Class 2A No. 6 ranked scored the game’s first 12 points and stayed in control in a 63-20 Area 3 win over Zion Chapel.
Long (13-3, 2-0) opened a 19-4 lead by the first quarter behind the inside play of Emma Claire Long (six points) and outside shooting of Makenna Long (two 3-pointers). Lilly Grace Payne added four points.
The home Rebels seized a 12-0 lead before Zion Chapel’s Shea Wambles hit a baseline jumper with 4:07 left to put the visiting Rebels (4-13, 0-3) on the board.
G.W. Long led 33-9 at halftime and 53-14 after three quarters.
Emma Claire Long had 13 points, followed by Payne and Maleah Long with 12 points each. Makenna Long had nine points and Emmaline Hughes eight.
Ally Whitehead provided key contributions in other areas as did Hughes. Whitehead earned 10 rebounds, eight steals and five assists and Hughes five steals and five assists. Maleah Long had a team-high 11 rebounds and Emma Claire Long had five rebounds, while Makenna Long had five steals.
Kaylen McAlister had seven points and Meri Cason Prescott six points for Zion Chapel.
Junior Varsity
Zion Chapel boys 43, G.W. Long 40: Brodie Stinson hit two free throws and Slade Grantham hit one during the final 22 seconds to help Zion Chapel hold off a G.W. Long rally.