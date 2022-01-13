G.W. Long beats Zion Chapel in basketball battle of the Rebels

“The big guy did a lot of damage,” O’Neal said. “We have to do a better job of stopping him.”

Since Roberts’ return, G.W. Long has gone 4-2, capped by two straight area wins, and has seen an uptick in offense from averaging 57.7 prior to his return to 64.8 in the last six games. Roberts has averaged 21.5 in those six games.

Roberts wasn’t the only story, though, for Long on Thursday.

Long dominated on the boards behind Roberts and Jackson Chancey, rarely allowing Zion Chapel second chance opportunities, while getting a few of its own on its end.

“We did not rebound well and that is what killed us,” said Zion Chapel’s O’Neal, whose team features a 6-foot-7 and a 6-foot-4 player plus a few 6-foot-2 kids. “We had a height advantage and we couldn’t take advantage of it.”

Long’s defense, meanwhile, created havoc in the halfcourt set and contained Zion Chapel for three quarters in building a 50-30 advantage.