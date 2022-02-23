G.W. Long boys, girls fall to Lanett in regional finals

The Rebels were down 52-40 midway through the fourth before making a run to get back in it.

Avery Roberts hit a 3-pointer from the wing and the Rebels’ Jackson Dasinger came up with a steal and went in for a layup to cut the lead to 54-49 with 1:25 remaining.

But that’s as close as the Rebels would get as Lanett finished off the victory.

G.W. Long ends its season at 16-13, while Lanett improves to 17-3 and advances to the state semifinals in Birmingham next week.

“I’m very happy especially for the six seniors to go out like they this,” Hill said of a runner-up spot in the regional tournament and the furthest advancement for a Long boys program since 2002 (also regional finals). “I think our program is really on the rise. I couldn’t be prouder of this group of kids. I’m glad they got to experience this.”

Roberts, a 6-foot-4 senior forward, had a big game for the Rebels with 23 points, which included connecting on 3-of-6 tries from 3-point territory.