G.W. Long boys, girls fall to Lanett in regional finals

MONTGOMERY – It was unlucky number 13 in the same quarter for both G.W. Long teams against those of Lanett as the Rebels boys and girls both fell in the Class 2A Southeast Regional championship games Wednesday at Garrett Coliseum.
The third quarter of both games proved to be the difference.
The G.W. Long boys were outscored 13-2 in the final minutes of the period and the G.W. Long girls were outscored 13-5 in the quarter.
Neither team could recover, as Lanett took the boys victory 60-52 and the Lanett girls won the earlier contest 43-35.
The G.W. Long boys were tied with Lanett at 31-31 midway through the third before the Panthers turned the game around with aggressive full-court pressure, causing multiple turnovers and leading to easy baskets, resulting in a 44-33 advantage going to the final eight minutes.
“That was really the difference in the game,” G.W. Long boys coach Vaughn Hill said of the third-quarter run. “We lost a little bit of composure there and they got some run-outs and some easy baskets.
“That’s really what we talked about at halftime. I think around 18 or 20 of their 27 points at halftime were off of run-outs or under the rim. So that was a point of emphasis for us at the break.”
The Rebels were down 52-40 midway through the fourth before making a run to get back in it.
Avery Roberts hit a 3-pointer from the wing and the Rebels’ Jackson Dasinger came up with a steal and went in for a layup to cut the lead to 54-49 with 1:25 remaining.
But that’s as close as the Rebels would get as Lanett finished off the victory.
G.W. Long ends its season at 16-13, while Lanett improves to 17-3 and advances to the state semifinals in Birmingham next week.
“I’m very happy especially for the six seniors to go out like they this,” Hill said of a runner-up spot in the regional tournament and the furthest advancement for a Long boys program since 2002 (also regional finals). “I think our program is really on the rise. I couldn’t be prouder of this group of kids. I’m glad they got to experience this.”
Roberts, a 6-foot-4 senior forward, had a big game for the Rebels with 23 points, which included connecting on 3-of-6 tries from 3-point territory.
“He stepped up just like I would expect him to step up, especially with them doubling Kobie (Stringer),” Hill said. “Every time Kobie was coming off a screen he was getting doubled, so Avery picked up some slack for Kobie right there. We were trying to get Kobie off on some back screens, but they did a good job of trying to contain him.”
Stringer, a strong scoring guard, was held to eight points in the game. Dasinger followed Roberts in scoring for G.W. Long with 13 points and also pulled down a team-high eight rebounds.
G.W. Long trailed 13-9 after the first quarter and was down 17-9 in the second before heating up when Roberts hit a 3-pointer, Stringer scored two baskets, the second being a floater in the lane, and Blayne McDaniel scored on a nice drive as the Rebels got within 19-18 with five minutes left.
McDaniel then gave the Rebels the lead when he drove in for a score with 3:56 to play before half.
Lanett regained the lead at 21-20 on a basket by Markavious Atkinson inside on a break as the Panthers kept pushing it up the floor at a fast pace.
After Atkinson scored on a tip, G.W. Long got back on the scoreboard when Tanner Johnston scored on a nice bank shot while fading back inside, cutting the lead to 23-22.
Lanett led 27-24 at halftime.
Both Roberts and Stringer were named to the all-tournament team as were Geneva County’s Emmanuel Henderson and Lanett’s Atkinson and Bryant Story. Atkinson, who had 32 points in Wednesday’s regional finals, was named MVP.
Lanett girls 43, G.W. Long 35: The Rebels were outscored 13-5 in the third quarter and couldn’t recover in falling in the Class 2A Southeast Regional title game.
G.W. Long led 18-15 at halftime and 23-22 before Lanett scored the final six points of the third quarter to lead 28-23 and carry all of the momentum into the final eight minutes.
The Rebels kept within striking distance when Emmaline Hughes connected on a 3-pointer from the corner with 1:28 left to make it 38-29, but Lanett put the game away at the free throw line down the stretch.
G.W. Long was led by Hughes with nine points, which included hitting 3-of-8 tries from 3-point range. Hughes also had a team-high seven rebounds.
Maleah Long followed in scoring for the Rebels with seven points. She also had six rebounds before going down with what appeared to be a knee injury in the final minute of the game.
Lilly Grace Payne scored six points and Makenna Long had six rebounds.
Hughes and Emma Claire Long were named to the all-tournament team from the Rebels.
Lanett was led in scoring by Breanna Glaze with 14 points and Laila Lancaster with 11.
Lanett dominated the inside game with 18 points in the paint in contrast to G.W. Long scoring four inside.
G.W. Long ends its season at 23-5, while Lanett advances to the state semifinals in Birmingham with a 17-7 record.