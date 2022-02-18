G.W. Long boys, girls win at Southeast Regional

“It was really exciting as we were down a little bit and that helped get the momentum in our favor,” Emmaline Hughes said. “That is where we started to turn it around.”

Three-pointers sparked Long, which hit 8-of-14 in the game. Emmaline Hughes hit 4-of-7.

“That is close to one of my best games (on 3-pointers),” Hughes said. “Normally I shoot a few more but they played really good defense.”

The 3-point shooting forced the Bulldogs to come out on Long shooters and also change from zone to man. Emma Claire Long took advantage to score a lot of points down low, especially off good passes from Makenna Long.

“We had to set our screens and off the pick and roll, they switched and I got the opportunity to score,” Emma Claire Long said.

Score she did as she finished with a game-high 25 points, behind 11-of-18 shooting from the floor and 3-of-6 at the foul line. She also had seven rebounds.

Emmaline Hughes earned 14 points and a team-high nine rebounds. Payne added 10 points and Ally Whitehead nine. Makenna Long, the point guard, only attempted one shot and didn’t score, but dished out seven assists.