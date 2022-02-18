G.W. Long boys, girls win at Southeast Regional

MONTGOMERY --- Normally at this time of year, the town of Skipperville is gearing up for the season of their beloved tradition-rich G.W. Long baseball program.
That will have to wait a little longer this year.
The G.W. Long basketball team still has some business left.
So too does the Long girls basketball squad.
The Rebel boys earned a 62-58 win over Central of Coosa County late Friday night in the Class 2A Southeast Regional Tournament at Garrett Coliseum. Earlier the girls team captured a 63-39 win over Ranburne.
Both teams play in the regional finals on Wednesday against teams from Lanett at Garrett Coliseum. The girls play at noon, the boys at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday’s winners advance to the state tournament in Birmingham on Feb. 28.
Reaching the regional finals is new territory for the boys program, which last competed on the regional tournament stage in 2016.
“I am excited for the kids,” G.W. Long boys coach Vaughn Hill said. “This is the first time doing this with all the hard work they have put in. It has been great.”
“It is surreal,” added senior Avery Roberts. “A bunch of 2A boys from Skipperville going to the Elite Eight for the first time in school history is huge. It gives me chills.”
The Rebels delivered with clutch plays, especially at the free throw line. The Rebels hit 18-of-26 at the foul line, including 6-of-6 in the fourth quarter. Jackson Dasinger hit the last two free throws with 3.2 seconds to secure the win.
“We work on free throws every day as we shot a bunch,” said Kobie Stringer, who hit 9-of-11 at the line. “We focus on those. We take it like it is a game situation during practice. It gets us ready for this.”
Long outscored Central of Coosa 10-5 in the final 3:16 after the Cougars took a brief 53-52 lead.
“It was a new venue playing in here, but it turned out great,” Stringer said. “We just executed the plays. They (the teammates) believed in us and we came out with the W.”
The Rebels led 28-26 at halftime and quickly extended the margin to 34-26 off baskets by Blayne McDaniel and two from Dasinger.
They maintained through the end of the third (47-41) but the Cougars surged ahead 53-52 on a jumper in the lane and ensuing free throw by Dequalon Thomas with 3:16 left.
Stringer made two free throws 11 seconds later. After a missed shot by CCHS and rebound by Long’s Jackson Chancey, Stringer scored on a layup with 2:31 left.
The Cougars missed a 3-pointer at the other and Stringer grabbed the rebound and immediately fired a long court pass to Dasinger for a fastbreak layup, pushing the Rebels up 58-53.
“We do that a lot at practice,” Stringer said. “The guys are running down the court and they need me to get the ball to them, so that is what I do.”
Coosa’s Thomas scored on a putback to cut it three and had a chance to tie it after a Rebel turnover. Damarkus Sandlin, who led the Cougars with 14 points, fired up a 3-pointer on the left wing, but McDaniel closed it and got a piece of the shot and Roberts snagged the rebound.
Stringer was fouled with 53.5 seconds left and knocked two free throws, pushing the margin to 60-55.
Trae Butler kept the Cougars in it with a 3-pointer with 45 seconds left.
Long’s Stringer dribbled around, milking the clock, but lost the ball. In the scramble, Stringer dove into Butler with 20.3 seconds. With a 1-and-1 situation, Butler’s free throw went in and out and Roberts grabbed the rebound and was fouled.
However, the Long senior missed his one-and-one try and the Cougars grabbed the rebound.
Thomas attempted a go-ahead 3-pointer, but it missed. A scramble ensued for the rebound ended up in a jump ball – with the arrow in Long’s possession.
Dasinger then sealed it with his two free throws with 3.2 left.
Stringer finished with 18 points, seven rebounds, three steals and three assists and Roberts 15 points and a team-high eight rebounds to lead G.W. Long. Dasinger followed with 11 points, seven coming in the fourth quarter.
Thomas led Central with 17 points and Sandlin had 14.
G.W. Long girls 63, Ranburne 39: After a tight start, G.W. Long hit four 3-pointers to open up a lead and gradually pulled away to a 63-39 win.
“Obviously, I am pleased with how the girls played,” G.W. Long head coach Jody Hughes said. “We started off a little bit slow, but I thought we did a good job of staying calm and staying true to what we did and waiting for our shots to begin to fall and for things to open up on offense.
“I thought Ranburne did a good job of getting us off balance early on and keeping us out of rhythm. I also thought they did a great job offensively. We saw some film of them and they outplayed what I saw on film.”
Ranburne led 14-12 after the first quarter, but the Rebels hit four 3-pointers in a two-and-a half minute span to open up a 26-16 lead midway in the second period. Lilly Grace Payne hit the first two and Emmaline Hughes the last two.
“It was really exciting as we were down a little bit and that helped get the momentum in our favor,” Emmaline Hughes said. “That is where we started to turn it around.”
Three-pointers sparked Long, which hit 8-of-14 in the game. Emmaline Hughes hit 4-of-7.
“That is close to one of my best games (on 3-pointers),” Hughes said. “Normally I shoot a few more but they played really good defense.”
The 3-point shooting forced the Bulldogs to come out on Long shooters and also change from zone to man. Emma Claire Long took advantage to score a lot of points down low, especially off good passes from Makenna Long.
“We had to set our screens and off the pick and roll, they switched and I got the opportunity to score,” Emma Claire Long said.
Score she did as she finished with a game-high 25 points, behind 11-of-18 shooting from the floor and 3-of-6 at the foul line. She also had seven rebounds.
Emmaline Hughes earned 14 points and a team-high nine rebounds. Payne added 10 points and Ally Whitehead nine. Makenna Long, the point guard, only attempted one shot and didn’t score, but dished out seven assists.
The Rebels led 28-24 at the halftime break and pulled away in the second half, outscoring the Bulldogs 35-15.